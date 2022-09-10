Password Manager KeePass 2.52 is out

KeePass 2.52 is the newest stable version of the popular password manager. The new release introduces new features and improvements to the application, including improved importing support for passwords from other password managers, a new copy initial password option, and more.

Check out my review of KeePass if you are new to the application. It has been my password manager of choice for a long time. Main reasons for that are that it is a local application with optional cloud syncing support, extensible through a ton of extensions and apps, well designed and more secure than online password managers.

KeePass 2.52 is available as a download from the official project website. You may get an update notification in the program itself, but need to download and install the update manually.

KeePass 2.52: the changes

You may check out the full release notes here. It is a long list. Check out the key improvements in KeePass 2.52 below:

New Copy Initial Password option in the Entry dialog under Tools. Activation copies the password that was active when the Entry dialog was opened to the clipboard. Entry allows users to change passwords, but KeePass keeps track of the password history.

The number of attachments is now displayed in the Attachment menu when multiple entries are selected.

The History tab of the entry dialog displays the time a password was last changed.

Firefox placeholder supports the Microsoft Store versions of Firefox now.

Support for importing passwords from 1Password, Key Folder, Sticky Password, Steganos Password Manager and Bitwarden improved.

KeePass checks the configuration file in the new version and displays warnings if issues are detected.

Improvements to the plugin system (load header of a database file easier, and subscribe to a master key change event).

Saved Attached File(s) To renamed to Save File(s) To and moved to Attachments submenu under Entry. Command is only visible if at least one attachment is detected.

Closing Words

KeePass 2.52 makes small adjustments to the password manager, which improve some key features of the application. The new version does not introduce a killer feature in the app, but since it worked well for so long, it may be difficult to come up with new features that would improve the password manager further.

Now You: which password manager do you use?

