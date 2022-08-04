Microsoft improves Windows 11's Smart App Control, but you may not be able to use it

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 4, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
0

The Windows 11 Security feature Smart App Control was unveiled earlier this year by Microsoft. Back then, Microsoft described it as a protective tool that "blocks untrusted or potentially dangerous applications".

office macro security

What made the tool unique at the time was that it determined whether it should run on a Windows 11 device or not. Smart App Control runs in evaluation mode in the beginning; it is in this mode that the app determines whether it should be turned on.

Microsoft did reveal that users could enable Smart App Control in the App & Browser Control section of the Windows Security application. Smart App Control is activated on new Windows 11 installs only according to Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft updated Smart App Control recently, according to a message on Twitter by David Weston, Microsoft's VP for Enterprise and OS Security. According to Weston, Smart App Control is blocking specific file types automatically if they come from the Internet.

Windows 11 with smart app control blocks iso and lnk files that have mark of the web just like Macros.

The protective feature copies the protections that Microsoft implemented recently to block the execution of Office files with macros, provided that the Office files came from the Internet zone.

Windows 11 Smart App Control SAC

Microsoft plans to update the documentation, which lacks information and clarity. Bleeping Computer got their hands on an extended list of file extensions that Smart App Control blocks by default. Besides iso and lnk, Smart App Control appears to block IMG, VHD, VHDX, .appref-ms, BAT, CMD, CHM, CPL, JS, JSE, MSC, MSP, REG, VBE, VBS and WSF files, provided that they come from an unsafe location.

Smart App Control displays the following message on the screen if it blocked the execution of a file on the Windows 11 machine:

Smart App Control blocked an app that may be unsafe.

This file was blocked because files of this type from the internet can be dangerous.

Smart App Control: Only for new installs and reset devices

The main caveat when it comes to Smart App Control is that it is only ever active on new installs or machines that have just been reset. Apparently, Microsoft added the limitation to Smart App Control to ensure that no malicious apps or programs are already running on the device.

Only some Windows 11 users will have access to Smart App Control. Even on new installs, Smart App Control may decide to turn itself off during the evaluation phase. In that case, users have no option to turn it on once it has been turned off.

Now You: what is your take on Smart App Control and the extensions that it blocks automatically?

Summary
Microsoft improves Windows 11's Smart App Control, but you may not be able to use it
Article Name
Microsoft improves Windows 11's Smart App Control, but you may not be able to use it
Description
Microsoft has improved the Windows 11 security feature Smart App Control. It blocks certain file extensions from unsafe locations automatically now.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 introduces a Game Pass widget
How to access Internet Explorer in Windows 11

Internet Explorer is still accessible in Windows 11, here's how to run it
windows 11 control panel

Microsoft improves App Management in the Windows 11 Settings app
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169 released to the Dev Channel
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163

Updating Windows 11 to new versions may soon be quicker on new devices
windows 11 start menu issue

Windows 11 update rolled back because of Start Menu opening issues

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved