Microsoft improves App Management in the Windows 11 Settings app

When Microsoft releases its Windows 10 operating system in 2015, it made it clear that the days of the classic Control Panel were numbered. Back then, Microsoft introduced the Settings application as a replacement.

Only some of the preferences, tools and options of the Control Panel were migrated at the time. Microsoft continued to move individual options and tools in the years after Windows 10's debut, but never replaced the Control Panel entirely with the Settings app. In fact, the migration happened so slowly that it looked as if Microsoft would never manage to replace the Control Panel entirely.

The release of Windows 11 did not change that perception. The Control Panel is still a part of Windows 11, and Windows users may still use it for a variety of purposes.

Microsoft released a new Insider Preview build for Windows 11 this week that moves another Control Panel piece to the Settings app. Microsoft improved the capabilities of the apps management section of the Settings app by introducing functionality that it lacked up until now.

App management supports inter-dependencies applications, such as apps or games from Steam, Epic Games Store, and other stores in the new release. Additionally, it is now possible to repair or modify Win32 programs using the Settings application.

The company notes in the changelog:

The change won't land in the upcoming 2022 feature update for Windows 11, but in a future Windows 11 release. Rumors suggest that Microsoft could switch to a three-year update cycle for the operating system and push new features and improvements via smaller updates; this has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

Whether it is enough to remove part of the software management applet from the Control Panel remains to be seen.

As far as the Control Panel is concerned, it will remain a vital part of the Windows operating system for years to come, unless Microsoft starts to assign more development resources to the migration.

Now You: Settings app or Control Panel, which do you prefer?

