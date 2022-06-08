LastPass introduces passwordless Vault access

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 8, 2022
Security
|
0

LastPass, maker of the password management service, introduced support for accessing a customer's Vault using passwordless technology in June 2022.

image credit: LastPass

Passwordless account systems use other means of authentication to provide users with access to services and accounts. Instead of requiring account passwords, passwordless systems use mobile applications, biometric identification technologies, hardware security keys, or other technologies for identification.

LastPass users who set up passwordless access need the LastPass Authenticator application to do so currently. Support for other passwordless authentication systems will be added in the future according to LastPass, but for now, only the Authenticator application offers this functionality.

LastPass users verify login requests in the LastPass Authenticator application to sign-in to their accounts; it is no longer necessary to type or paste the main password of the account to gain access once passwordless has been enabled for the account.

ADVERTISEMENT

LastPass notes that passwordless sign-in is offering advantages over traditional password-based logins: according to the company, passwordless takes the stress out of having to pick and remember passwords, and it blocks data breaches and hacks that use stolen passwords. Passwordless authentication requires access to the LastPass Authenticator application on the other hand. In the future, customers may sign-in using biometric authentication or hardware security keys.

The main account password is still needed for certain operations. Passwordless sign-in to LastPass requires access to the LastPass Authenticator application; if the app is not available, e.g., when the phone is lost, stolen or damaged, then it is necessary to use the main password to gain access to the account.

The master password is required to add new devices to the list of trusted devices. Anyone with access to the LastPass application could otherwise sign-in to a user's vault.

LastPass customers need to download the Authenticator application to their mobile devices and set up passwordless in their Vault to switch to the new authentication method.

Microsoft introduced support for passwordless access to Microsoft Accounts in 2021, and Google, Microsoft and Apple committed in 2022 to a passwordless sign-in standard.

Closing Words

Passwords are a major attack vector, especially if two-factor authentication is not used or supported. Passwordless authentication takes the password out of the equation to just use the second factor of authentication to verify logins.

Now You: do you use passwordless authentication already, or plan to?

Summary
LastPass introduces passwordless Vault access
Article Name
LastPass introduces passwordless Vault access
Description
LastPass, maker of the password management service, introduced support for accessing a customer's Vault using passwordless technology. 
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows-disable troubleshooting wizards

Here is how to protect Windows PCs from Protocol vulnerabilities
How to use Bitwarden with SimpleLogin or AnonAddy

Bitwarden's username generator now supports SimpleLogin, AnonAddy, and Firefox Relay email alias services

Pre-hijacking Attacks of user accounts are on the rise
pwn2own 2022

Pwn2Own 2022: Windows 11, Ubuntu, Firefox, Safari, Tesla and more hacked
form data leaks organization

Trackers may collect data that you type even before hitting submit
nvidia security update

Nvidia releases security update for out-of-support GPUs

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved