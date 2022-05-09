Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0.0 released with lots of improvements

Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0.0 was released on May 9, 2022. The new version of the popular software removal tool introduces support for several new features, including an uninstall history log, batch uninstalls of browser extensions and Windows apps, and the ability to scan all Windows accounts for leftovers during the uninstallation of programs and apps.

A free version of Revo Uninstaller is available, but it is not offering the same feature set than the Pro version. It is updated less frequently, and still at version 2.3.8 at the time of writing.

Revo Uninstaller Pro is available for $24.95 or for $29.95 as a portable version. The main difference between both versions is that the portable version is not limited when it comes to the installation on computers. Both licenses are available as 1-year and 2-year licenses, which allow updates in the time the license is valid.

Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0.0

The latest version of Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0.0 includes several new features. One of the new features is the Uninstaller History. You find it with a click on "More Commands" and the selection of Uninstall History when "All Programs" is selected.

Revo Uninstaller lists a record of all past activity that resulted in the removal of apps and programs on the system. Each item is listed with its name and version, operation, size, and the time the operation took place. A double-click on an item displays details, including names and paths of removed files and folders.

The program removal process has been improved in the new version. Revo Uninstaller 5.0.0 Pro may scan all Windows accounts for leftovers now, and not just the account of the executing user. Additionally, programs and applications may now be uninstalled for standard users.

Another change related to the program's core functionality is the ability to batch uninstall browser extensions or Windows applications. Select the Windows Apps or Browser Extensions menus to display all installed apps and extension from supported browsers. You may now select multiple for removal, which speeds up the entire process significantly, provided that you need to remove more than one app or browser extension from a system.

Other changes include support for dark mode, more theme customization options, and command line support for Windows apps and browser extensions. Select Menu > Options > View > Theme to enable Dark Mode. There you find options to change colors as well.

The tools section has three new tools according to the changelog, and an option to add custom user tools to the listing.

The developers have improved other areas of the program. The Startup tool lists startup apps as well now in the new version, and the scanning of leftovers and the loading of them afterwards has improved by up to 50% according to the release notes.

Closing Words

Revo Uninstaller Pro is available as a trial version. Users may use it before they make a buying decision. There are free programs available, e.g., Geek Uninstaller, that provide users with similar functionality, and they may be worth a try as well.

Now You: do you use program uninstallers?

