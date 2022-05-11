Windows Package Manager winget is getting portable application support

Martin Brinkmann
May 11, 2022
Updated • May 11, 2022
Windows software
|
0

The latest development version of the open source Windows Package Manager winget has preliminary support for portable applications.

winget windows package manager

The first version of the Windows Package Manager was released in 2020, the first final version followed in 2021. It is a useful program to manage software on Windows 10 and 11 devices.

Some of the supported features include installing multiple programs at once, installing Microsoft Store apps directly without visiting the Store, updating all installed programs at once, or to remove any number of Windows programs and apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The developers have uploaded a new preview version of Windows Package Manager, version 1.3.1251. The new version will be released to Windows Insider Dev builds and Windows Package Manager insiders, but anyone else may download the new version and install them on their devices, provided that these run Windows 10 version 1809 or newer (including Windows 11).

The big new feature in the preview version is support for portable apps. Up until now, winget did not support portable programs, only Microsoft Store apps and Win32 applications that needed to be installed; this changes with the preview release and the upcoming next stable version of the package manager for Windows.

The feature is limited to the installation of portable programs in this release. Functions to remove and upgrade portable applications using winget are planned and will be introduced in future builds.

Note: The upgrade and uninstall behaviors have not been implemented. The community repository does not accept portable applications either. Users may test with local manifests but will need to manually clean up entries in Windows Apps & Features if this is used to install a portable application.

The installation of portable programs works exactly as the installation of programs that need to be installed or Windows Store applications.

There is still work to be done, as the developers reveal in the notes published on the release page. Community repos do not accept portable apps at this point, and anyone interested in getting these to work in the released version need to use local manifests to do so.

Closing Words

Support for portable apps is an important step for the Windows Package Manager project. It will take a while before the final implementation lands though.

Now You: do you use winget? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
Windows Package Manager winget is getting portable application support
Article Name
Windows Package Manager winget is getting portable application support
Description
The latest development version of the open source Windows Package Manager winget has preliminary support for portable applications.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

revo uninstaller 5.0.0

Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0.0 released with lots of improvements
keepass 2.51

KeePass 2.51 Password Manager update launches with user interface improvements
windows 11 custom context menu

Add Custom Context Menu items to Windows 11's File Explorer menu
windows bloatware removal tool

Bloatware Removal Tool: remove pre-installed Windows applications and more
powertoys peek preview

Microsoft PowerToys could soon get a Mac OS inspired Peek file preview feature
faststone image viewer 7.6

FastStone Image Viewer 7.6: improved performance and new rating system,

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved