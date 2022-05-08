Hitomi Downloader: versatile media downloader for Windows

Martin Brinkmann
May 8, 2022
Youtube
|
1

Hitomi Downloader is an open source media downloader for Microsoft's Windows operating system that can be extended with user scripts.

hitomi downloader

The downloader supports downloads from many sites by default, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Flickr, Imgur, Instagram, the Wayback Machine, Weibo and Pinterest. Several manga sites, as well as adult sites and services are supported as well by the downloader by default. All sits that youtube-dl supports are supported by Hitomi Downloader as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users may extend support through scripts. A selection of scripts is available for download on the project's GitHub page.

The download of the application is quite large; it has a size of over 80 Megabytes. Windows may throw a SmartScreen error message on first run. Once that is bypassed, the application's main interface is loaded.

To get started, paste any URL from a supported site into the address field of the application. You may also type URLs, but pasting may be faster. A click on the download button connects to the URL and starts the downloads, provided that content is found on the page that can be downloaded.

hitomi downloader preferences

First time users may want to open the settings first by selecting Options > Preferences. There they find a number of important options, including preferences to set download folders for each of the supported services, options for specific services such as YouTube or Instagram, options to compress certain downloads to zip files, and advanced preferences to set up a program password, proxy, or file exclusions among many more.

YouTube is set up to download the highest quality version by default. You can change that to a different default resolution and may also change the default format from mp4 to mp3, if you want audio only.

Hitomi Downloader supports torrents as well, but most users may want to use dedicated torrent clients for these downloads as they provide more options and preferences.

Users have access to several customization options and nice-to-have features. Hitomi Downloader may monitor the clipboard for URLs of supported services, supports light and dark modes, tasks, which can be imported and exported, and interface customizations.

Closing Words

Hitomi Downloader is an open source media downloader that supports audio, video and image sites for the most part. It is easy to use, but provides a good set of features and options for its users.

Some may prefer other downloaders, such as Internet Download Manager, Bulk Image Downloader, or youtube-dl, or one of its forks, instead.

All in all, it is a versatile program, if you can look beyond its large size.

Now You: which downloader do you use, if any?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1stargray
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
Hitomi Downloader
Operating System
Windows
Software Category
Multimedia
Landing Page
https://github.com/KurtBestor/Hitomi-Downloader
Advertisement

Related content

YouTube Vanced alternatives for Android
youtube dislikes

Google is removing dislike counts on YouTube
download videos youtube google

YouTube's experimental desktop video downloading feature is severely lacking
youtube dl download videos

How to use youtube-dl to download multiple YouTube, playlist or channel videos
youtube premium lite

YouTube Premium Lite disables ads on YouTube for €6.99 per month
skytube youtube app android open source

SkyTube: open source YouTube app for Android with ad-blocking and video downloading

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. beemeup5 said on May 8, 2022 at 8:08 am
    Reply

    Good timing! After FireDM (formerly PyIDM) got nuked from Github, I was on the lookout for decent alternatives. Hadn’t heard of Hitomi Downloader before but it looks really good. It’d be perfect if there was an option to download Youtube audio as m4a instead of mp3 to avoid quality loss during conversion.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved