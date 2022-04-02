Microsoft blocks the Windows 11 upgrade for IE11 users

Windows 10 devices with Internet Explorer 11 as the primary or default browser won't receive the upgrade offer to Windows 11 anymore. Microsoft added a new upgrade block for devices that match the configuration on March 31, 2022.

The new upgrade block is the only one that is active currently. Microsoft resolved or mitigated all Windows 11 issues previously.

Microsoft explains that Internet Explorer 11 data may not be accessible after devices are upgraded from the Windows 10 operating system to the Windows 11 operating system; this may happen if administrators do not import the Internet Explorer data to Microsoft Edge before the upgrade is performed.

After upgrading to Windows 11, saved information and data from Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) might not be accessible if you did not accept to import it into Microsoft Edge before the upgrade.

Devices on which Internet Explorer 11 data was imported to Microsoft Edge before running the upgrade to Windows 11 are not affected by the issue according to Microsoft.

Microsoft implemented a blocking of the upgrade to Windows 11 from devices that use Internet Explorer 11 as the main or primary browser. The upgrade block affects devices running the client version of Windows 11 only. Server products are not affected by the blocking.

The company is working on a resolution to fix the issue; customers should expect it to be resolved in a future version of Microsoft Edge.

Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release of Microsoft Edge. The issue should be resolved for devices that have not yet upgraded and devices that have already upgraded to Windows 11 without accepting to import IE11 data into Edge.

Once released, the issue will be resolved for devices that have not been upgraded yet and also for devices on which the upgrade was performed without importing Internet Explorer 11 data to Microsoft Edge.

Now You: do you use Internet Explorer at all? (via Deskmodder)

