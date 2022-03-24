RSS Guard update introduces manual feed sorting and multiline title support

The latest release of the RSS Guard feed reader application introduced a number of new features, including options to sort the feed listing manually.

Since my review of RSS Guard in January 2022, I have slowly but steadily moved away from QuiteRSS as my go-to application for feed reading and started to use RSS Guard more and more. Several updates were released since January. The two main releases, RSS Guard 4.1.0 and 4.2.0, added several new features and improvements to RSS Guard. The last version that has been released at the time of writing is RSS Guard 4.2.1; it is used in this article.

One of the main improvements in RSS Guard 4.2.0 is manual feed list sorting. Feed lists are sorted alphabetically per folder by default. While it is possible to move a feed item to another folder using drag & drop, it was not possible up until now to rearrange the listing of individual folders.

Starting in RSS Guard 4.2.0, users may select Feeds > Sort alphabetically to unlock the manual sorting option. All it takes then is to right-click on a feed and select one of the move options to move it. You may move feeds to the top or bottom, or up or down one place. Drag & drop sorting does not appear to be supported in this initial release.

An option to drag & drop feed items to a new position would certainly improve the ability to sort items manually.

Manual sorting is not the only new feature that the developer introduced in the latest versions of the application. Another change introduces support for displaying article titles with multiline layout. The option is found under Tools > Preferences > Feed & Articles > Articles list > Enable multilinie items.

Enabling the option may decrease the performance of article lists with a large number of articles according to the developer. It may be a good idea to test the functionality to see if performance is impacted negatively.

There are other new features in the application. Here is a short list of important ones:

The Windows taskbar icon displays the progress of downloading feeds now.

Date and time formats support new customization options, including displaying relative dates for recent items.

If date and time can't be retrieved for a specific feed, RSS Guard will use the current date and time to make sure the sorting of articles is consistent.

Feeds can be turned off to skip them during the feed downloading process.

Gmail email syncing performance improved significantly.

RSS Guard may now share cookies and user-agent with bundled WebEngine, which allows users to access cookie-protected resources in RSS Guard.

Confirmation dialog is displayed when deleting article filters.

New Nudus default skin.

You can check out the entire list of changes on the project's GitHub page. There you find downloads of the Windows, Linux and Mac OS versions of the application as well.

Closing Words

RSS Guard is a powerful cross-platform feed reader that evolves with every new release.

