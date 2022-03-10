Microsoft adding more default apps to Windows 11

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 10, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
9

Microsoft released a new Insider build for Windows 11 today and with it come two new applications that will be default apps on Windows 11 going forward on many PCs. The two apps in question are Microsoft Family and Clipchamp.

clipchamp

Windows default applications are designed to provide functionality out of the box. Common apps such as Notepad for plain text editing, Windows Media Player for media playback, and snip & sketch for screen capturing, add support for common tasks to Windows. Windows users may download and install third-party applications, which often come with improved functionality and better support.

While some default applications bring support for common activities and tasks to Windows PCs right after installation, others may be included for different purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clipchamp

clipchamp

Clipchamp is one of the two new applications that Microsoft integrated in the latest Insider build for Windows 11. Microsoft acquired the service last year and has now integrated it into the operating system.

Clipchamp is a subscription-based video editing service. The app has been published on the Microsoft Store in late 2020, and Windows users may download and install it right now. A Microsoft account is required to use the app and the base version is limited in several regards. All Clipchamp plans support the production of unlimited videos, using local assets, using webcam and screen recording functionalities, and access to all basic editing tools.

The main limitation of the free plan is that exports are limited to a resolution of 480p. Users who want better quality outputs may sign up for the creator or business plans. Creator supports 720p, business 1080p exports. The creator plan is available for $9 per month, the business plan for $19 per month. Basic and creator outputs are watermarked furthermore. Clipchamp supports other features, like the ability to use Azure-powered text-to-speech or integration with online storage services in the paid versions.

Microsoft Family

Windows 11 Build 22572 family safety app

Microsoft Family is the second app that is added to Windows 11. Unlike Clipchamp, which is added to Home and Pro editions, Microsoft Family is installed only on Home editions by default. Pro users may go to Settings > Accounts > Family to download the app to their systems.

Microsoft Family brings parental controls and family management features to the operating system. Family administrators may use it to set up parental controls, filter "inappropriate apps and games" and set kid-friendly browsing in Edge. The app helps families manage and monitor their children's activity on Windows, Xbox and Android devices.

Closing Words

With each new default app, one has to ask whether it makes sense to integrate it natively in Windows or distribute it in other ways. Microsoft could advertise the Family app in Settings or during searches, instead of integrating it natively. Clipchamp's integration is on another level, as it is a subscription-based service. Critics may say that its integration has more to do with Microsoft attempting to push the service's revenue and not with the delivery of a useful video editor for all users of the platform.

It is easy enough to ignore the apps, or, in the case of Windows 11 Pro, to not install the Family app on the device. Still, these apps do take up storage space and they may also come up in searches.

Now you: what is your take on these two new default apps for Windows?

Summary
Microsoft adding more default apps to Windows 11
Article Name
Microsoft adding more default apps to Windows 11
Description
Microsoft released a new Insider build for Windows 11 today and with it come two new applications that will be default apps on Windows 11 going forward on many PCs. The two apps in question are Microsoft Family and Clipchamp.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 build 22572 access the show more options menu directly

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 lets you access File Explorer's old menu directly, adds two more stock apps
AMD acknowledges Ryzen stuttering issues on Windows 10 and 11

AMD acknowledges Ryzen stuttering issues on Windows 10 and 11 are caused by fTPM bug
Windows 11 Build 22567

Windows 11 version 22H2 appears to be feature complete
Microsoft Store gets a new web interface similar to the one on Windows 10 and 11

Microsoft Store gets a new web interface similar to the one on Windows 10 and 11
windows 11 credit card information

Microsoft promotes subscription management to top of Accounts page on Windows 11
Windows 11 Build 22567

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 brings a new Open With dialog style, Smart App Control

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Dumbledalf said on March 10, 2022 at 1:32 pm
    Reply

    More garbage I have to uninstall after a fresh installation, great.

  2. Neutrino said on March 10, 2022 at 1:41 pm
    Reply

    That’s not enough. We need more please!

    I want a Fart Reminder, Burp Pro, and SneezeALot to be preinstalled in order to ease up my Win 11 transitional shock.

  3. ShintoPlasm said on March 10, 2022 at 1:54 pm
    Reply

    So. Much. Crap.

  4. Yuliya said on March 10, 2022 at 3:16 pm
    Reply

    Idk, I just use LTSC, and so should you.

  5. John G. said on March 10, 2022 at 3:24 pm
    Reply

    Another upcoming fiasco made by MS development team. Thanks for the article. :]

  6. Anonymous said on March 10, 2022 at 3:26 pm
    Reply

    it’s really saying something when the built-in windows xp movie maker from over 20 years ago is more useful than a crappy modern app that m$ had to go out of their way to buy out yet another company for

  7. Anonymous said on March 10, 2022 at 3:54 pm
    Reply

    I would love a Windows 11 Pro Lite. No MS-Account, no App-Store, no preinstalled Crapware, no Cortana, no Bing, no Telemetry, no OneDrive, no Cloud first, …

    Since Windows 11, Windows losts his soul.

    Thx MS

  8. KDE said on March 10, 2022 at 4:43 pm
    Reply

    For just $19 per MONTH, you can save files in 1080. You can’t make this s**t up =) WHO will pay for this GARBAGE???? WHOOOOOOOOOO????????????

    The amount of bullsh*t just keeps coming and coming frome Redmond like and endless warm stinking stream.

    This company is a joke. Everyone who works in their development department is a joke. Do something useful, jump ship and stop being mentally insulted by Microsoft.

  9. Tachy said on March 10, 2022 at 5:07 pm
    Reply

    Free! (for a small monthly fee)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved