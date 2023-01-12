This is going to be a bit of a different article than you’re used to. We’ve finally got the PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy, and we’re excited to share them with you. The bulk of this article is going to be a straight up list of details, so we’ll try to keep it brief and to the point. Let’s get into it.

Hogwarts Legacy system requirements

Here we’ll list both the recommended and minimum requirements. You know how it goes, if your PC meets the recommended requirements, you’re good to go. If your PC meets the minimum requirements, you’re good to go but you may experience a few performance issues. If your PC meets neither, steer clear.

Hogwarts Legacy recommended requirements

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700

File Size: 30 GB

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Hogwarts Legacy minimum requirements

Memory: 6 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600

File Size: 30 GB

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Sometimes it can be difficult figuring out exactly what specs your PC has. If you don’t feel like going to the effort of checking yourself, you could always check a tool like System Requirements Lab. This utility will scan your system for you and report back whether you’ll be able to run Hogwarts Legacy or not. It also works for an innumerable list of other games. In addition to that, it’ll tell you exactly what popular games your system can run, so that you have options.

Can I run it?

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t too demanding when it comes to PC requirements. So, most modern laptops and PCs should be able to run the game without an error. What follows will be a brief recap of the system requirements.

If your PC has at least an Intel Core i5, it should do just fine. However, if you want to run the game without the risk of performance issues, we recommend an Intel Core i7. Additionally, while anything equivalent to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 will do the job with this game, you’ll need something in line with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 to run the game at its full potential. This means all the settings are cranked up to the max.

Even though the minimum requirement is 6GB of RAM, rather try and aim for 8GB, it’ll serve you better. You’ll need 30GB of free memory to store this game.

Hogwarts Legacy is expected to launch on February 10th 2023, and the game will also be hitting PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. So, you’ll have loads of options in terms of how to enjoy the game. If you prefer not to think about system requirements, console is the best way to go. Not only are consoles cheaper than proper gaming rigs, they, more often than not, provide a smoother gaming experience due to standardized hardware and software designed to run all current games.

We’ll keep you updated, and you can most probably look forward to a Hogwarts Legacy review from us at some point.

