NVIDIA releases security update for out-of-support graphics cards

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 21, 2022
Security
NVIDIA released a display driver security update for some of its graphics cards that it no longer supports with regular driver updates. The security update addresses major security issues in the NVIDIA GPU driver for these cards.

Note that updates are also available for NVIDIA products that are still in support. These may also be downloaded from NVIDIA's website to address the security issues. Unlike the released drivers for the out-of-support products, these may also include non-security improvements, such as support for new games.

The new display driver, version 474.14, was released on December 20, 2022. It is the fifth security-only driver update for out-of-support graphics cards. The previous four security updates for the drivers were all released in 2022 by NVIDIA.

The security update has been released for Kepler GPUs and the driver is available for the Microsoft Windows operating systems Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 and 11. Support for Kepler-based GPUs of the GeForce GTX 600 and GTX 700 series ended in 2021 officially. Supported ended for Geforce GT 600 and GT 700, and GTX Titan products as well at the same time.

End of support means that NVIDIA won't release updated Game Ready drivers for these products anymore, but that it will release security updates for the products until September 2024.

The official security bulletin provides details on the security issues that NVIDIA addressed in the security update. The driver addresses the following security issues:

CVE?2022?42266, CVE?2022?42267, CVE?2022?34669, CVE?2022?34671, CVE?2022?34672, CVE?2022?34678, CVE?2022?34681, CVE?2022?34683

Successful exploits of the security issues may lead to "code execution, denial of service, escalation of privileges, information disclosure, or data tampering" according to NVIDIA. Details are provided on the linked Security Bulletin website.

The latest driver may be downloaded from NVIDIA's official download website. Note that the driver in question includes only security updates, not game-related updates or updates related to the functionality of the driver.

Now You: do you update video card drivers regularly?

Comments

