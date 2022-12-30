Finding your Windows 10 product key can be a challenge at times. Not everyone notes it down and keeps them handy. When it comes to finding it within the system, you need to know where to look. We're here to help you find your product key using simple tricks.

Using the Command Prompt

When looking for your Windows 10 product key using the command prompt, you will need to run it as an admin. To do this, you need to search 'cmd' in your search bar. When you find the command prompt, right-click on it and select 'run as administrator.' In some cases, you may be asked for your Windows password. Once the command prompt is open, paste the below code in the dialog box and press enter.

wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey

You will then see a 25-digit product key on your screen. This is the product key stored in your UEFI firmware or computer BIOS. This means this is the original product key for your computer. If you've used a different key to reinstall Windows, you may need other tools to find that key.

Using the Windows Registry Method

To find your product key using the registry, open notepad. Copy and paste the below code into the notepad.

Set WshShell = CreateObject("WScript.Shell")

MsgBox ConvertToKey(WshShell.RegRead("HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\DigitalProductId"))

Function ConvertToKey(Key)

Const KeyOffset = 52

i = 28

Chars = "BCDFGHJKMPQRTVWXY2346789"

Do

Cur = 0

x = 14

Do

Cur = Cur * 256

Cur = Key(x + KeyOffset) + Cur

Key(x + KeyOffset) = (Cur \ 24) And 255

Cur = Cur Mod 24

x = x -1

Loop While x >= 0

i = i -1

KeyOutput = Mid(Chars, Cur + 1, 1) & KeyOutput

If (((29 - i) Mod 6) = 0) And (i <> -1) Then

i = i -1

KeyOutput = "-" & KeyOutput

End If

Loop While i >= 0

ConvertToKey = KeyOutput

End Function

Click on the file menu at the top left and then click on 'save as.' In the explorer dialog box that opens, select 'all files' as the file type. You can give any name to the notepad; however, the extension should be .vbs. For example, you can save it as windowsproductkey.vbs.

Once you save the file, close it and open it again. Your product key will be displayed each time you open the file.

Never Lose Your Product Key Anymore

Now that you know how to retrieve your product key, you can reinstall Windows at any time without worrying about purchasing a new license. We hope these methods helped you. Keep reading this space for more such tips and tricks.

