Is AI the holy grail of software development? We don’t know, but it certainly is the topic of the hour in the IT world. Not only are AI solutions like GPT-3 capable of incredible feats, but they’re being used in additional apps, too.

As it is, many people are starting to develop their own AI apps, which sounds daunting at first. After all, don’t you need advanced maths knowledge aside from a strong software development background?

The short answer is, maybe. Yes, you need strong theoretical knowledge in these fields to develop your unique software and understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. However, there is plenty of information online to help you get started more easily. Such is the case with restorePhotos.io, a viral AI tool to restore pictures.

Build an AI-powered Restoration Tool

Hassan El Mghari is behind restorePhotos.io, which allows you to upload blurry images and restore them with incredible, crisp results. But he goes a step beyond and explains the general concepts and ideas behind it, so you can do it, too. Much like Generative AI tools used for imaging, this tool provides spectacular results.

What the tool does is upload your file to online storage, and uses an AI API to enhance the image. After this processing, the resulting image is sent back and displayed to the user.

Here’s the general overview of how it works. There are four main components: Storage, Frontend, Backend, and AI API. Interestingly, the storage and AI API are external, so you don’t need to code those. The bulk of the job is coding the upload component and the backend.

It works like this: An user uploads the files, and they get sent to an external storage server. This, in turn, responds with an URL for the image. This URL is sent to the backend, a Next.js Serverless Function that sends the image to the AI API. Finally, the API sends the restored image back to the backend, and finally, it gets transmitted to the front end so the user can see it.

You can check Hassan El Mghari’s Twitter for the full explanation and the code he used for this.

Learn how to build AI web apps as a frontend developer! In this video, I explain how I built https://t.co/CXDJr0XEAe and give you the starter code to build your own AI apps: pic.twitter.com/0v8W1AiTqE — Hassan El Mghari (@nutlope) January 16, 2023

Save Time Using Work by Others

If you’re a front-end developer, there’s no need to develop your Machine Learning or Neural Network models. You can use one of the many AI available and interact with them through APIs.

This way, you can concentrate on the website or app code, and of course, you’ll need to work on the backend too, in most cases. The point is, the state of AI is continuously growing and more models are available each day.

Just like restorePhotos.io’s developer Hassan El Mghari, many developers are happy to share how to code AI applications with and without needing to create an AI model. You can even ask an AI to help you code your AI software for you!

