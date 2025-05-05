Microsoft shuts down Skype, users can migrate their data to Teams Free

Microsoft has officially retired Skype today. This decision was announced at the end of February.

Skype was once so popular that Microsoft acquired it for $8.5 Billion in 2011. But the voice over IP (VoIP) platform struggled in the decade to follow. It lost a huge chunk of its user base to other services, which offered better features across platforms.

The emergence of FaceTime, Zoom, WhatsApp, and Facebook's Messenger practically spelt the end of Skype. Microsoft itself began focusing on its other instant communication app, Teams, and launched a free version of the tool.

While users can no longer use Skype for communication, Microsoft has given users a couple of choices, you could either choose to switch to the free version of Microsoft Teams. This allows users to import all their data including chats, group chats, message history and contacts over to Teams. To add to this, users can log in to Teams using their Skype credentials.

Skype users who don't want to switch to Teams, can export their data, including all their chats and photos, using an official tool that is available on Microsoft's support portal. The good news is that Microsoft hasn't deleted your Skype data yet. You have until January 2026 to make your choice, after which you will no longer be able to access your Skype data.

However, there are some exceptions to the migration:

Chats between Skype users and Teams work or school accounts will not be migrated. Users can use Teams Free to start a new conversation with Teams work or school users and enjoy even more functionality.

Skype to Skype for Business chat history will not be migrated.

1:1 chat with self history will not be migrated.

Private conversations data will not be migrated.

Copilot and bots content will not be supported in Teams Free and no chat history will be available.

Microsoft is no longer allowing users to purchase Skype Subscriptions, Skype Numbers and Skype Credit. Existing credits will be honored via Microsoft Teams until the next renewal period.

