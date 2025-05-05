Microsoft shuts down Skype, users can migrate their data to Teams Free
Microsoft has officially retired Skype today. This decision was announced at the end of February.
Skype was once so popular that Microsoft acquired it for $8.5 Billion in 2011. But the voice over IP (VoIP) platform struggled in the decade to follow. It lost a huge chunk of its user base to other services, which offered better features across platforms.
The emergence of FaceTime, Zoom, WhatsApp, and Facebook's Messenger practically spelt the end of Skype. Microsoft itself began focusing on its other instant communication app, Teams, and launched a free version of the tool.
While users can no longer use Skype for communication, Microsoft has given users a couple of choices, you could either choose to switch to the free version of Microsoft Teams. This allows users to import all their data including chats, group chats, message history and contacts over to Teams. To add to this, users can log in to Teams using their Skype credentials.
Skype users who don't want to switch to Teams, can export their data, including all their chats and photos, using an official tool that is available on Microsoft's support portal. The good news is that Microsoft hasn't deleted your Skype data yet. You have until January 2026 to make your choice, after which you will no longer be able to access your Skype data.
However, there are some exceptions to the migration:
- Chats between Skype users and Teams work or school accounts will not be migrated. Users can use Teams Free to start a new conversation with Teams work or school users and enjoy even more functionality.
- Skype to Skype for Business chat history will not be migrated.
- 1:1 chat with self history will not be migrated.
- Private conversations data will not be migrated.
- Copilot and bots content will not be supported in Teams Free and no chat history will be available.
Microsoft is no longer allowing users to purchase Skype Subscriptions, Skype Numbers and Skype Credit. Existing credits will be honored via Microsoft Teams until the next renewal period.Advertisement
Comments
They sent me their emails saying how easy it was to transfer my Skype data to “Teams”.
They sent me reminders ” Don’t forget May 5th…etc etc”
I downloaded Teams and was all prepared for the migration…then I discovered that Win 7
doesn’t support Teams…a detail they accidentally forgot to include in their propaganda,
I relied on Skype for contact with my family as I live abroad. I reduse to be “herded” like
a sheep to either buy a new computer or buy new hardware just to make Microsoft even
richer. I’ve gone back to emails.
Then today May 5th, Microsoft released Skype Skype 8.150.0.125 ??? Do they actually have a Scooby Doo about what they’re doing???
Microsoft be like:
>Buy app/service that is optimized and runs well
>Add a ton of bloat, remove features, make it use a ton of RAM
>Users leave so they add ads because of “lost revenue”
>More users leave
>”We don’t know what happened”
>Axe the app/service
Another nail in the coffin, or better said, step by step, MS is corralling your data to a single MS user id where they can manipulate your thoughts and emotions. Reactions. And your wallet.
You are the product.
Destroy the machine!
Another Microsoft failure.
waste of $8.5 Billion…this what MS does.Buys competitors and does nothing with them, just like they did with Nokia. lol
I remember getting on Skype around 2007 and using it heavily until 2011 and the loosely until maybe 2013-14 when other platforms took over.
At first it was so good, then got bloated with useless features and the UI became so ugly. I still remember people using Skype version 3.8.188 or something like that.
IRC is good, but nobody is using it, also I’ve seen some platforms on the Linux Mint Software Center, but I don’t have anyone to use them with. Now I just use Discord and Viber.