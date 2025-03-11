Gmail's Gemini AI Now Adds Events Directly to Google Calendar

Google has introduced a new feature in Gmail that leverages its Gemini AI to streamline event scheduling. This integration allows users to add events directly to their Google Calendar from within emails, enhancing productivity and simplifying workflow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gemini-Powered 'Add to Calendar' Button

The latest update incorporates an "Add to Calendar" button in emails that Gemini identifies as containing event-related information. Positioned beneath the email's subject line, this button enables users to create calendar entries with a single click. Upon activation, the Gemini sidebar opens to confirm the event details, offering options to edit information if necessary. This feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace business, enterprise, and education users, as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Enhanced AI Integration in Gmail

This development is part of Google's broader strategy to integrate AI capabilities across its Workspace applications. By embedding Gemini into Gmail, users can now interact with AI to manage their schedules more efficiently. For example, Gemini can interpret natural language prompts to create events, such as scheduling a 30-minute yoga class every Monday and Wednesday at 9 AM. This functionality reduces the need for manual entry and minimizes the risk of errors.

Gradual Rollout and Availability

Google has begun a phased rollout of this feature, with completion expected by December 6, 2024. Initially, it is available on the web interface for English-language users. Those with eligible accounts should see the new "Add to Calendar" button appearing in relevant emails over the coming weeks.

Future Outlook

The integration of Gemini AI into Gmail represents a significant step toward more intelligent and responsive email management. As AI continues to evolve, users can anticipate further enhancements that will automate routine tasks and provide more personalized experiences within Google's suite of applications.

Source: The Verge

Advertisement