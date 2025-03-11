Gmail's Gemini AI Now Adds Events Directly to Google Calendar

Gemini Google
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 11, 2025
Misc
|
0

Google has introduced a new feature in Gmail that leverages its Gemini AI to streamline event scheduling. This integration allows users to add events directly to their Google Calendar from within emails, enhancing productivity and simplifying workflow.

Gemini-Powered 'Add to Calendar' Button

The latest update incorporates an "Add to Calendar" button in emails that Gemini identifies as containing event-related information. Positioned beneath the email's subject line, this button enables users to create calendar entries with a single click. Upon activation, the Gemini sidebar opens to confirm the event details, offering options to edit information if necessary. This feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace business, enterprise, and education users, as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Enhanced AI Integration in Gmail

This development is part of Google's broader strategy to integrate AI capabilities across its Workspace applications. By embedding Gemini into Gmail, users can now interact with AI to manage their schedules more efficiently. For example, Gemini can interpret natural language prompts to create events, such as scheduling a 30-minute yoga class every Monday and Wednesday at 9 AM. This functionality reduces the need for manual entry and minimizes the risk of errors.

Gradual Rollout and Availability

Google has begun a phased rollout of this feature, with completion expected by December 6, 2024. Initially, it is available on the web interface for English-language users. Those with eligible accounts should see the new "Add to Calendar" button appearing in relevant emails over the coming weeks.

Future Outlook

The integration of Gemini AI into Gmail represents a significant step toward more intelligent and responsive email management. As AI continues to evolve, users can anticipate further enhancements that will automate routine tasks and provide more personalized experiences within Google's suite of applications.

Source: The Verge

Advertisement

Related content

Flipboard leaves Twitter for Mastodon

Flipboard's Surf App Introduces Feature to Filter Out Elon Musk Content
Jack Dorsey's Twitter alternative social media platform has shared huge news after being silent for several months.

Bluesky Extends Video Uploads to 3 Minutes in Latest Update
New Conversational Ads Launched Exclusively for Microsoft Copilot

New Conversational Ads Launched Exclusively for Microsoft Copilot
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches June 26 for PlayStation 5

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches June 26 for PlayStation 5
amazon prime video windows 10

Prime Video Introduces AI-Powered Dubbing in English and Spanish
OpenAI Q-star

OpenAI to Introduce Costly AI Agents for High-End Enterprise Use

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved