Bluesky Extends Video Uploads to 3 Minutes in Latest Update

Jack Dorsey's Twitter alternative social media platform has shared huge news after being silent for several months.
Mar 11, 2025
Bluesky, the decentralized social media platform, has released its version 1.99 update, introducing several enhancements aimed at enriching user experience. The most notable change is the extension of video upload durations from the previous 60-second limit to now allowing videos up to three minutes long. This update enables users to share more comprehensive content, aligning Bluesky more closely with other platforms that support longer video formats.

In addition to longer videos, Bluesky has improved its direct messaging (DM) system by adding a "Chat Requests" feature. This new inbox management tool separates messages from users who aren't in your network, allowing you to approve or reject these chats. This functionality is similar to the "Message Requests" found on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), providing users with better control over their private communications.

Another user-friendly enhancement is the ability to mute accounts directly from a post's three-dot menu. Previously, muting a user required visiting their profile, but this streamlined process makes it more convenient to manage your feed and interactions.

Bluesky has also expanded its language support by adding three new community translations: Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Esperanto. This inclusion reflects the platform's commitment to accessibility and catering to a diverse user base.

These updates come as part of Bluesky's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and compete with other social media platforms. By allowing longer video uploads and offering improved messaging controls, Bluesky aims to provide a more engaging and user-friendly environment for its community.

Source: The Verge

  1. boris said on March 12, 2025 at 2:22 am
    Before doing anything else, they should remove p*dos from their platform. Bluesky is like Epstein’s Island, and a lot of people know about it.

  2. Sean said on March 11, 2025 at 3:09 pm
    Bluesky is not decentralized at all… This article cannot event get the basis right

    1. Anonymous said on March 12, 2025 at 1:20 am
      Maybe it is decentralized in the sense that nobody cares so it is not centralized in anyone’s life and mind, the only ones who can care about this are the PDFs and mentally ill population.

