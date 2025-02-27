U.S. Investigates UK's Alleged Request for backdoor in Apple's Encryption

The recent controversy surrounding the UK Government's demand to Apple to create a backdoor in iOS is being investigated by the Trump administration. The UK may have violated a bilateral agreement by asking the American Tech Giant to compromise the Advanced Data Protection security on iPhones.

Apple has preemptively withdrawn ADP from its products in the UK, reiterating its long-standing commitment to never build a backdoor into its systems. Whether the UK government made such demands is yet to be confirmed by officials, but that has not stopped the U.S. from investigating whether these actions violate the information-sharing agreements in place between the two countries.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has expressed alarm over the implications of such access, describing the request as a violation of American privacy and civil liberties. She highlighted the risks it poses, in a letter that stated the move would "open up a serious vulnerability for cyber exploitation by adversarial actors."

The potential ramifications of this request are significant. Had Apple complied, British intelligence agencies and law enforcement could have accessed the encrypted data of Apple users globally, including those in the United States.

Gabbard remarked, “My lawyers are working to provide a legal opinion on the implications of the reported UK demands against Apple on the bilateral Cloud Act agreement,” asserting that the UK cannot legally issue demands for data belonging to U.S. persons.

This situation is reminiscent of past tensions, with the FBI and U.S. government requesting backdoors to iPhone encryption for nearly a decade. Apple has repeatedly resisted these attempts, facing at least 11 orders compelling the company to extract data from locked iPhones—a demand that CEO Tim Cook has consistently rejected. As this story unfolds, it underscores the ongoing battle between user privacy and governmental oversight in the realm of digital security.

