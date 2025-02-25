Enhance Your Safari Experience: Set ChatGPT as Default Search with New Extension

ChatGPT Voice is now free for all users
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 25, 2025
Misc
|
0

OpenAI has released an update to the ChatGPT app, introducing a Safari extension that allows users to set ChatGPT Search as the default search engine within the Safari browser. This development enables Safari users to receive AI-generated responses directly from the address bar, offering an alternative to traditional search engines.

To activate this feature, users must update to the latest version of the ChatGPT app. Once updated, the ChatGPT Search Extension can be enabled through the Safari section in the device's Settings app. Upon activation, any query entered into the Safari search bar will be directed to ChatGPT Search, replacing the previously set default search engine. OpenAI notes that the same policies governing the use of ChatGPT apply to this extension.

The extension requires permission to access the user's current default search engine, such as Google.com. Once granted, all searches conducted via the Safari address bar are redirected to ChatGPT's search functionality. This integration provides users with AI-generated search results, potentially offering more conversational and context-aware responses compared to traditional search engine outputs.

This update aligns with OpenAI's ongoing efforts to integrate ChatGPT more seamlessly into everyday applications and workflows. By enabling ChatGPT as a default search engine in Safari, users can experience a more interactive and AI-driven search experience without the need to navigate to a separate website or application. This move also reflects a broader trend of AI technologies becoming increasingly embedded in standard web browsing and search activities.

While this extension currently serves as a workaround to set ChatGPT as the default search engine, it signifies a significant step toward more personalized and AI-enhanced browsing experiences. Users interested in utilizing this feature should ensure their ChatGPT app is updated to the latest version and follow the activation steps outlined in the Settings app under Safari.

Advertisement

Related content

Claude AI's upcoming voice feature will transform user experience

Anthropic Unveils Claude 3.7: First Hybrid Reasoning AI Model

DeadToast Entertainment Unveils 'Shotgun Cop Man' with Unique Gun-Propelled Platforming
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Mac app is now available for all users.jpg

OpenAI Blocks Accounts Exploiting ChatGPT for Social Media Monitoring Code
Telegram Stories

Australia Penalizes Telegram for Failing to Timely Address Child Exploitation and Extremist Content Queries
Free Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Coming March 4

Rockstar Games Announces Enhanced Graphics and Performance for GTA 5 on PC

HP Stalls Support Calls with 15-Minute Waits to Drive Users Online

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved