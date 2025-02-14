Mexico Challenges Google's Map Update Over Controversial Name Change

Feb 14, 2025
Mexico has expressed strong opposition to Google's recent decision to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" on its mapping services within the United States. The move has prompted Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to threaten legal action against the tech giant, asserting that such a change disregards international agreements and infringes upon Mexico's sovereignty.

President Sheinbaum emphasized that the Gulf of Mexico is a name recognized by the United Nations and is deeply rooted in historical and cultural contexts. She argued that the United States' jurisdiction extends only 22 nautical miles from its coastline, implying that unilateral renaming of international waters is beyond its legal authority. In a pointed remark, Sheinbaum suggested renaming North America to "Mexican America" to highlight the perceived absurdity of the unilateral name change.

Google's decision aligns with Executive Order 14172, issued by President Donald Trump, which mandates the renaming of certain geographic features to reflect American-centric terminology. Following this directive, major tech companies, including Google, Apple, and Microsoft, have updated their mapping services to display "Gulf of America" for users within the U.S., while retaining the original "Gulf of Mexico" designation for users in other countries.

The renaming has sparked a broader debate, with various U.S. media outlets and international bodies expressing differing views. A Marquette University poll found that 71% of respondents nationwide opposed the renaming, indicating significant public resistance to the change. Additionally, the Associated Press has maintained its use of "Gulf of Mexico," leading to tensions with the White House, which has advocated for the new terminology.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how Google and other tech companies will respond to Mexico's objections and potential legal actions. The controversy underscores the complex interplay between technology, politics, and international relations in the digital age.

