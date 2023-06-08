Report: Amazon considering adding Ads to Prime Video
Amazon is considering integrating advertisement into its Prime Video service, according to a Wallstreet Journal report. Amazon might introduce a new ad-powered tier to Prime Video or introduce advertisement to the current subscription plan, according to the report.
Amazon is already the third-biggest advertising company in terms of digital ad revenue in the United States after Google and Meta. The company hopes to increase advertising revenue further, but Amazon has yet to decide on a strategy to do so.
An ad-powered Amazon Prime tier would follow Netflix and Disney, two of Prime Video's main competitors. Both companies have introduced cheaper plans that push advertisement to subscribers.
Netflix announced last month that the subscriber count of the streaming service's ad tier has crossed the 5 million subscribers mark and that the plan is earning the company more revenue than the cheapest ad-free plan.
Amazon is considering two main scenarios: the first introduces a new ad-powered plan to Amazon Prime. This plan would be cheaper than the regular Amazon Prime subscription, but it would display advertisement to subscribers. Amazon Prime subscriptions include access to Prime Video. It costs $14.99 currently per month or $139 per year in the United States and less than that in other regions. Discounts are available for certain groups, including college students. There is also a Prime Video-only plan available for $8.99 per month in the United States.
The new ad-powered plan would be priced below $9. As a comparison, Netfllix's standard with ads plan is available for $6.99 in the United States, which is $3 less than the Basic plan and $9 less than the Standard plan. If Amazon follows Netflix's example, it could price Amazon Prime Video with ads at $6 per month.
The second scenario that Amazon is considering is adding advertisement to existing Prime Video subscriptions and adding a new ad-free plan that would cost more than the current plan. The Wallstreet Journal notes that Amazon might drop the plans altogether as well.
Closing Words
Amazon has launched a free advertisement-powered service called Freevee in certain regions recently. The company has also announced the upcoming launch of Fire TV Channels, another free ad-powered service that is exclusive to Fire TV products, such as the Fire TV 4K Max.
Depending on how Amazon integrates advertisement into Prime Video, it could either unlock a new option for some users, if a new ad-powered tier is added without changing existing plans, or irritate existing subscribers, if they suddenly start seeing ads and options to pay more to stop seeing these.
Advertising is coming to streaming services and it is almost certain that other streaming providers are watching the development carefully.
Now You: what is your take on all of this? Would you subscribe to ad-powered streaming plans?
Comments
I keep Prime video mainly because it is so cheap, $2,5 for me. I have no clue why I got it so cheap, especially since I took the subscription through iPhone.
Sometimes there is actually something to watch there (no, I dont mean Wheels of time or Rings of power :D ) but if ads are coming in the regular subscription I will stop paying in a heart beat.
Amazon Prime already offers an Ad-Tier streaming service named “Freevee.” I noticed that Amazon Prime Video moved all the popular or any “soon to be popular” series and movies to “Freevee.” Any item that proved valuable, they moved from Prime to Pay-in-Full for the one show/movie–or eliminated entirely.
Amazon Prime shopping has become a farce. Now, one can order items and receive them one week later, sometimes longer. The free two-day shipping is a thing of the past. Returns require the buyer to find a UPS Drop Off point, which took the place of UPS retrieving returns on home turf. Price gouging mainstream because all that shipping does cost.
A cheaper option and a much more reliable option is Walmart shopping with an Ad-Free Netflix account. Walmart truly ships to home in two days, returns are hassle-free with FedEx courier service, and Netflix provides an unparalleled streaming option.
Home Depot is likewise superior when one needs hardware items.