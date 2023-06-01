Amazon settles for $30M in response to Ring and Alexa data privacy violations

E-commerce giant Amazon has agreed to pay a substantial settlement amount of $30 million, following allegations of privacy breaches involving its Ring security cameras and Alexa voice assistant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) made this announcement on Wednesday, shedding light on two separate penalties imposed on Amazon. The penalties include a $25 million fine for failure to delete children's data and an additional $5.8 million penalty for the alleged lack of access restrictions on Ring security videos.

Allegations of Alexa data privacy violations

The FTC's complaint against Amazon focused on the company's alleged prevention of parents from deleting their children's voice and geolocation data, which was acquired through the Alexa voice assistant. The data was stored and used for an extended period to enhance the Alexa algorithm's understanding of children's speech patterns and accents.

The FTC argued that this retention of data exposed it to potential harm from unauthorized access, violating the principles of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule). Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, emphasized that companies are not allowed to retain children's data indefinitely or utilize it for training algorithms, highlighting the seriousness of the violation.

Amazon's response

Amazon, in response to the FTC's claims, expressed its disagreement and denied any violation of the law. The company released a blog post asserting its strong commitment to customer privacy and its extensive efforts to implement robust privacy protections in its children's products and services.

Amazon's contention is that the FTC's allegations are unfounded, and they remain confident in the security measures and safeguards they have put in place. However, despite their disagreement, Amazon has decided to settle and pay the imposed penalties.

Ring's video security and access restriction issues

In addition to the concerns surrounding Alexa, the FTC also scrutinized Amazon's subsidiary, Ring, which specializes in video doorbells, cameras, and home security services. The FTC imposed a $5.8 million penalty on Ring, citing the company's failure to enforce appropriate access restrictions on customers' videos.

It was alleged that Ring used these videos to train its algorithms without obtaining the necessary consent. A disturbing revelation emerged from the investigation: an employee had engaged in unauthorized viewing of thousands of video recordings captured by Ring cameras, including intimate spaces such as bathrooms and bedrooms.

The misconduct persisted until another employee discovered it, highlighting the lack of monitoring and oversight.

To address these issues, Ring has pledged to refund customers using the penalty amount of $5.8 million. Additionally, the company is required to delete all data and videos obtained prior to 2018, along with any derived work products derived from that footage.

Ring, like Amazon, expressed its disagreement with the FTC's claims and maintained that many of the concerns were addressed proactively before the inquiry began. The company emphasized its commitment to customer privacy and the various protective measures it has implemented.

Advertisement