Honkai: Star Rail codes (June 2023)

Make sure to redeem the new Honkai: Star Rail codes. Exciting news awaits as we unveil the latest batch of redeemable codes for June 2023. Don't miss out on this opportunity to claim your well-deserved rewards in the game.

HoYoverse, the developer behind Genshin Impact, has recently launched Honkai: Star Rail, a new gacha game that takes place in the Honkai universe. Despite being set in the same universe, it is not a direct sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd. Honkai: Star Rail follows a turn-based strategy RPG format.

Similar to Genshin Impact, which frequently offers redeem codes, Honkai: Star Rail also provides players with redeem codes that can be claimed on the game's release day. In this article, we will discuss the three redeem codes available for Honkai: Star Rail, explain how to redeem them, and highlight other items players can acquire to kickstart their Trailblazing journey.

In its first update, version 1.1, Honkai: Star Rail introduces three new characters. The first half of the update introduces Silver Wolf, a new 5-star unit, while the second half brings two Imaginary characters named Luocha and Yukong. These characters follow the Path of Abundance and Harmony, respectively, and are classified as Imaginary characters. Additionally, the version 1.1 update includes new redeem codes specifically for the month of June 2023.

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1, released in June 2023, includes two new redeem codes.

New Honkai: Star Rail Codes for June 2023:

BSN2EWMHA4RP

SURPRISE1024

Old Honkai: Star Rail Codes:

HSRGRANDOPEN1 (redeem for 100 Stellar Jades)

HSRGRANDOPEN2 (redeem for 100 Stellar Jades)

HSRGRANDOPEN3 (redeem for 100 Stellar Jades)

HSRVER10XEDLFE (redeem for 50 Stellar Jades)

STARRAILGIFT (redeem for 50 Stellar Jades)

HSRVER10JYTGHC (May code, redeem for 50 Stellar Jades)

Redeeming Honkai: Star Rail codes

To redeem the HSR codes, follow these steps:

Log in to the Honkai: Star Rail redeem code website at https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift.

Make sure you have already created an account. The website requires a registered profile to redeem codes successfully.

Manually input the codes into the provided field on the website.

Double-check that you entered the codes correctly before submitting them.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes in-game by following these steps:

Play Honkai: Star Rail and progress until you unlock the in-game menu.

Look for the Trailblazer Profile section and locate the menu button next to your MC's (Main Character's) name.

Access the Trailblazer Profile by clicking on the menu button.

Within the Trailblazer Profile, find the Redemption Code button.

Click on the Redemption Code button to enter the codes and claim your rewards.

Remember to ensure the accuracy of the codes when inputting them, whether through the website or in-game, to ensure successful redemption.

Why do you need Stellar Jades in Honkai: Star Rail?

In Honkai: Star Rail, the main currency used by players is Stellar Jade, which serves a similar purpose to Primogems in Genshin Impact. Players can use Stellar Jades for the gacha system, known as Warp in Honkai: Star Rail, and to replenish their Trailblaze Power up to eight times per day. Similar to Genshin Impact, each Warp in Honkai: Star Rail costs 160 Stellar Jades. There are two types of currencies for Warping: Star Rail Pass and Star Rail Special Pass. The former is used for Standard Warp, while the latter is specifically for the Limited Banner, which will feature Honkai: Star Rail Seele upon the game's launch.

For new players, there will be a Beginner Banner available that allows them to obtain 50 Warps at the cost of 40. Additionally, after performing 40 pulls, players will be guaranteed a 5-star reward.

Fortunately, accumulating Stellar Jades will be relatively easy in the early stages of the game. The early game is filled with rewards, and players who pre-registered will receive the following bonuses:

20 Star Rail Passes

100,000 Credits

Trailblazer - Welcome Avatar

Serval (a 4-star Lightning Erudition character)

As players progress and level up in the game, they will earn more Star Rail Passes and Stellar Jades, with the potential to acquire up to 40 Passes and 1600 Stellar Jades by reaching Trailblaze level 35.

The launch of Honkai: Star Rail will feature a login event where players can receive a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes over the course of seven days of logging in.

