iOS 17 is finally here and it's packed with a lot of new features. Let's learn how to change Contact Photo on iPhone in today's tutorial.

Apple's recent WWDC 2023 event unveiled a range of exciting products and upcoming software updates. Among the notable features of iOS 17 is the option to customize your Contact Photo and Poster, providing a unique way to greet others when they receive your calls on an iPhone.

This innovative addition to iOS aims to enhance the personalization and user-friendliness of phone calls, allowing you to select how you appear on the recipient's screen. If you're eager to experience this new feature firsthand and greet your loved ones with a personalized touch whenever you call, here's a step-by-step guide on how to change your Contact Photo and Poster on your iPhone.

What is Contact Photo and Poster on iOS 17?

The Contact Photo and Poster feature introduced in iOS 17 provides users with the ability to customize their appearance on someone's iPhone whenever a call is made. With this feature, you have the option to select from various elements such as memoji, personalized photos, and font styles to display your name when contacting others.

This exciting addition brings a new level of creativity and personalization to the act of greeting someone even before they answer your call. By allowing users to choose their preferred photo, color scheme, font style, and even memoji, this feature ensures that you can create a distinctive contact poster that aligns with your aesthetic preferences and showcases your unique style.

Change Contact Photo and Poster on iOS 17

To begin, the initial step involves creating your personal contact or "My card" on your iPhone. This card can later be customized to incorporate your Contact Photo and Poster. Follow the instructions provided below to assist you in setting up and utilizing this feature on your iPhone.

First step: Create My card

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone and locate the + icon positioned in the top right corner. Enter the desired name and other pertinent details for your My card. Once completed, tap on "+ add phone". Enter your phone number along with the applicable area code if necessary. Include any additional details to customize your My card. When finished creating your contact, tap "Done" located in the top right corner. Now, open the Settings app, scroll down, and select "Contacts". Tap on "My info". Choose the contact that was recently created to set it as your My card. That's it! You can now proceed to the next step to set up a customized Contact Photo and Poster on your iPhone.

Second step: Change your Contact Photo and Poster

You have the ability to create and set your Contact Photo and Poster on your iPhone for your My card. If you haven't yet created a My card, please refer to the previous step to create one before proceeding with the following instructions for creating your Contact Photo and Poster. Let's begin.

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone and tap on your My card located at the top. Tap on "Contact Photo & Poster". Next, tap on "First name" and enter the desired first name you want to be visible when calling someone. Similarly, set your Last name. Once you're finished, tap on "Edit" at the top. You will find three preset choices for your Contact Photo & Poster. Swipe to select any of the presets. If you wish to customize a preset, tap on "Customize" at the bottom. If you want to create a new Contact Photo and Poster, tap on the "+" icon in the bottom right corner. Alternatively, you can swipe all the way to the right and tap on "Create New" at the bottom. Tap and select the type of poster you wish to create for yourself.

How to create a Contact Poster from your Camera?

To create your Contact Poster with a real-time photo, follow these steps:

Tap on "Camera" at the bottom to initiate the process. Frame your photo as needed and customize the lens options according to your preference. When you're ready, tap the Shutter icon to capture the photo. If you're satisfied with the captured image, tap "Use Photo". If you want to retake the photo, tap "Retake" to capture it again. The photo will now be added to your Contact Poster. Tap on your name at the top to customize it. Tap and select your preferred font from the available choices at the top. Use the slider to customize the font weight for your name. Swipe through the options at the bottom and tap to choose your preferred color for your name. If desired, you can tap the Color wheel to select a custom color. Once you have chosen the color, use the slider at the bottom to adjust its vibrancy if available. Tap the X icon when you're done customizing. You can use the Pinch gesture to zoom in or out of your photo. Tap "Done" once you have finished customizing your Contact Poster.

That's how you can utilize the camera to capture a photo in real-time and use it as your Contact Poster.

How to create a Contact Poster from your Photos?

To create a Contact Poster using one of your existing photos, follow these steps:

Tap on "Photos" at the bottom to utilize one of your existing photos with your Contact Poster. Scroll through your photos and tap to select your preferred photo. Use the Pinch gesture to zoom in or out of the photo as desired. Swipe left on the Contact Poster to explore different effects that can be applied to your poster. You should have access to the following choices: Natural: This option maintains the natural look of your photo while applying a subtle blur effect to the top portion where your name will be displayed.

This option maintains the natural look of your photo while applying a subtle blur effect to the top portion where your name will be displayed. Natural Gradient: Selecting this option adds a natural gradient to your photo based on its overall color palette. You can tap the gradient color icon and choose the shade you prefer.

Selecting this option adds a natural gradient to your photo based on its overall color palette. You can tap the gradient color icon and choose the shade you prefer. Seamless Background: This choice adds a colored background to your image. Tap the color icon to select one of the presets or set a custom color according to your preference. Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the color's vibrancy.

This choice adds a colored background to your image. Tap the color icon to select one of the presets or set a custom color according to your preference. Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the color's vibrancy. Seamless Background Mono: This option applies a monochromatic filter to your image while allowing you to set a colored background, similar to the previous choice. You can choose a custom background color or one of the presets, adjusting the color's vibrancy using the slider.

This option applies a monochromatic filter to your image while allowing you to set a colored background, similar to the previous choice. You can choose a custom background color or one of the presets, adjusting the color's vibrancy using the slider. Poster: This filter gives a posterized look to your image. You can choose a preset or custom color to be used with this filter.

This filter gives a posterized look to your image. You can choose a preset or custom color to be used with this filter. Studio: This option applies the Studio Portrait Lighting effect, which is also available in the Camera app. Tap the lighting icon to choose between high-key or low-key lighting based on your preferences.

This option applies the Studio Portrait Lighting effect, which is also available in the Camera app. Tap the lighting icon to choose between high-key or low-key lighting based on your preferences. Black & White: As the name suggests, this option applies a black and white filter to the image while allowing you to choose between a dark or light background.

As the name suggests, this option applies a black and white filter to the image while allowing you to choose between a dark or light background. Color Backdrop: This choice adds a colored backdrop to the image while highlighting the subject. Tap the color icon to select one of the presets for the background and use the slider to adjust its vibrancy.

This choice adds a colored backdrop to the image while highlighting the subject. Tap the color icon to select one of the presets for the background and use the slider to adjust its vibrancy. Duotone: This filter applies a popular duotone effect to your image, gradually transitioning between two colors. Tap the color icon to choose your preferred duotone filter.

This filter applies a popular duotone effect to your image, gradually transitioning between two colors. Tap the color icon to choose your preferred duotone filter. Color Wash: This filter applies a color wash effect to the entire image, similar to the one available for lock screen backgrounds since iOS 16. Tap the color icon to select your preferred color for the filter.

To further customize your Contact Poster using an existing image, follow these steps:

Tap on your name at the top to adjust the font and font weight. Swipe through the options at the top and choose your preferred font. Use the slider to adjust the font weight to your liking. Tap and select a preferred color from the choices available at the bottom of the screen. Use the slider to adjust the vibrancy of the color as desired. Once you are satisfied with the result, tap the X icon to confirm your selection. If you wish to disable the Depth Effect, tap the 3-dot icon and then tap on it to turn it off. Tap on "Done" in the top right corner when you are happy with your Contact Poster.

How to create a Memoji Contact Poster?

To create and use a Memoji Contact Poster on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Tap on "Memoji" at the bottom. Select your preferred Memoji by tapping on it. Hold the phone in front of your face and ensure that your face is recognized. Create your desired expression, and when ready, tap the Shutter icon to capture an image. Alternatively, you can tap and choose a preferred expression from the options at the bottom of the screen. Tap "Next" once you have finished capturing or selecting your expression. Now, tap the color icon located in the bottom left corner to choose your preferred background color. Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the vibrancy of the selected color. Tap on your name at the top. Swipe through the options and choose your preferred font for your name from the available choices at the top. Adjust the font weight using the slider. Swipe through the choices at the bottom and select your preferred font color for your name. Tap the X icon once you have finished customizing. Finally, tap "Done" to complete the creation of your Memoji Contact Poster.

How to create a Monogram Contact Poster?

To create a Monogram Contact Poster on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Tap on "Monogram" at the bottom of your screen. Tap the color icon and select your preferred background color for the Monogram. Tap on your name at the top. Swipe through the options at the top and choose your preferred font for your name. Use the slider to set the preferred font weight. This will also affect the font weight of your initials in the Monogram. Swipe through the choices at the bottom and select your preferred font color for your name. Use the slider to adjust the vibrancy of the selected color. Tap the X icon once you have finished customizing your name. Tap on your initials located in the bottom right corner to customize them. Edit your initials as needed. Tap "Done" once you have finished editing your initials. Similarly, tap "Done" in the top right corner once you are satisfied with your Monogram Contact Poster.

Once you have finished creating your preferred Contact Poster, a preview of the poster will be shown:

If you are satisfied with the preview, tap "Continue" at the bottom to proceed. After tapping "Continue," you will be prompted to edit your contact photo. Tap on "Crop" to make edits and reposition the image. Use the Pinch gesture to adjust and reposition the image as needed. Tap "Choose" once you are happy with the outcome. Various filter choices will be available at the bottom of your screen. Tap and select your preferred filter to apply it. Tap "Done" in the top right corner when you are satisfied with the outcome. Tap on "Update." You will be asked if you wish to use this contact picture everywhere. Depending on your preferences, tap "Use" or "Not Now." Now, tap and enable the toggle for "Name & Photo Sharing." Next, choose one of the following options based on your privacy preferences:"Contacts Only" or "Always Ask"

