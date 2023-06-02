Meta Quest 3 specs vs Quest 2: Differences

Meta has recently revealed its new headset Quest 3, and we now know all the specs and details about the device. If you already own a Quest 2, is it worth upgrading it? In this article, we will talk about the Meta Quest 3 specs vs Quest 2 and see if it makes sense to go for an upgrade!

In this Meta Quest 3 specs vs Quest 2 comparison, we will mainly concentrate on what really matters for users. We will show you the important differences that Meta has worked on after releasing the second model.

Meta Quest 3 specs vs Quest 2: Big differences

Let's start our Meta Quest 3 specs vs Quest 2 comparison with one of the most important things to consider, the chipset. The Meta Quest 3 will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip of the newest generation that has been tailored especially for it.

Quest 2 had innovative technologies and a strong hardware configuration when it first launched, but the Quest 3 outperforms it with what it has under the hood. The graphics performance will be much better while offering better performance.

The Quest 3 is expected to have a higher resolution than the Quest 2, possibly reaching 4,128 by 2,208 pixels or 2,064 by 2,208 pixels per eye, while exact information about resolution and refresh rate has not yet been made public. The refresh rate is anticipated to begin at 120Hz and could increase to 144Hz in the future, thanks to upgrades.

Another very important aspect to consider in this Meta Quest 3 specs vs Quest 2 comparison is the size of both headsets. The Meta Quest 3 stands out from its predecessor with a revamped look. The Meta Quest 3 intends to give consumers a more cozy and immersive virtual reality experience with a profile that is around 40% slimmer than the previous model.

Controllers

The Quest 3 controllers differ significantly from the Quest 2 controllers. These have been updated to resemble the controllers that came with the Meta Quest Pro and are identical to the Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers. However, they don't seem to share the same charging ports, and it's improbable that they have the same internal technology.

These new controllers seem more ergonomic and comfy because the rings that were on the standard controllers have been removed.

Price

For many, the $299 starting price of the original Meta Quest 2 provided an excellent introduction to virtual reality. The new Quest 3 will cost $499 at launch. That is more expensive than the Meta Quest 2's increased $399 price. Last year's $299 beginning price for the Meta Quest 2 was severely increased, but it will be slashed once more on soon.

Should you upgrade?

Now it is time to answer the golden question, "Should you upgrade your Quest 2?" It really depends. Meta decided to increase the price of its latest model, and the price gap is at $100, which is not cheap considering the device.

If you are really into mixed or virtual reality and don't mind the $100 difference, you should definitely go for the latest model, as it comes with impressive features and specs. On the other hand, it is not the end of the world if you continue using your Quest 2, as it is already capable of doing many things.

