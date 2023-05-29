How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 of NBA Playoffs 2023 anywhere in the world

The second NBA Playoffs 2023 finalists will be set after today's game of Heat vs. Celtics Game 7. Boston have made an incredible comeback, and they are one win away from the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat have one last chance before they lose their advantage after the first three games. It surely will be a tough matchup between these two teams, and in this guide, we will show you how to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

It all came down to Game 7

This year, teams were 3-0 in both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles had to get through the Play-In Tournament, whereas Denver was one of the top teams the entire season. Boston was one of the better teams this season, coming in second in both offensive and defensive ratings during the regular season, while Miami was also a play-in team.

Only three teams, the 2010 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, the 2020 Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat, and the 2005 Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs have been down 0-3 while dropping the first two at home. Only Orlando managed to make a Game 6 happen.

The Celtics are in a fairy tale right now if they grab the win today, this will be open of the most legendary runs in NBA history. The Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 will determine many things and it will be a tough matchup as both sides want to reach the NBA Finals.

When is Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 0f NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 of NBA Playoffs 2023 is on May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET. We will go to Boston, TD Garden, for the series' fourth game. Check out the global starting times listed below if you reside anywhere else in the world:

Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

London: 12:30 a.m. (May 30)

Madrid: 1:30 a.m (May 30)

New Delhi: 5:00 a.m. (May 30)

Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 30)

Sydney: 9:30 a.m. (May 30)

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 7: Live stream, TV

Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs in 2023 between the Heat and Celtics will be aired live on TNT. Watch the pre-game show or the game when it starts by switching the channel on your TV. On the shows that will air following the game, you might hear some of the finest NBA players make comments about the upcoming matchup.

The TNT App is another option for watching the Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 live stream. You are able to view both the game and the pre and post-game shows. Other live-streaming services that will show the event include Sling TV and Fubo.

How to access the Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 live stream around the world

It is not at all a problem if you are not in the US. Thanks to VPNs, you can watch Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs between the Heat and the Celtics from anywhere in the globe!

Heat vs. Celtics results

The Heat and Celtics faced each other six times in this series, and it is now time to decide the better team. Below you will find all the previous results in the series before Heat vs. Celtics Game 7.

Game 1: May 16, Celtics | 116 - 123 | Heat

Celtics Game 2: May 18, Celtics | 105 - 111 | Heat

Celtics Game 3: May 20, Heat | 128 - 102 | Celtics

Celtics Game 4: May 23 Heat | 99 - 116 | Celtics

Game 5: May 25 Celtics | 110 - 97 | Heat

Game 6: May 27 Heat | 103 - 104 | Celtics

Game 7: May 29 at 8:30 p.m. on TNT

