Denver Nuggets have a solid chance to sweep the Lakers and become the first finalist of the NBA Playoffs 2023, while King James and his teammates will try to hold onto their dreams. The competition will be tough, as always, and both teams are eager to win the game. If you are a basketball enthusiast, you might not want to miss the game. Here is how to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

This might be the last time we see Jokic and Murray come up against LeBron and AD this year. If they win the series, it will surely damage LBJ's legacy, as he will get swept in the Western Conference Finals. Even though it is very hard to accomplish, LeBron James has come from a 3-1 deficit in his career before, so if he comes back from this, he might be the GOAT for most fans.

The Heat and Nuggets are each 1 win from the Finals! Visit the Playoff Hub for more ? https://t.co/MndHjxD29g pic.twitter.com/kqFYcQHnMt — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2023

Jokic and Murray are coming to end the series in L.A.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the leaders of the Denver Nuggets, and they have one last job before reaching the NBA Finals 2023. The duo have carried their teams on their back until now, and if they can do it one more time, they will lift the Western Conference trophy.

Murray is having stand-out performances, and in the last game, he reached 20 points very quickly. He had most of this team's points, and he was unguardable. Lakers tried to guard him with D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder, but none of them were successful. When Murray stopped scoring, KCP and Jokic started, so it turned into a nightmare for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had over 20 points, and Austin Reaves also joined them, but they didn't get any other help from their teammates. D'Angelo Russell only had three points and was on the court for over 20 minutes, which made it hard for the Lakers to be proactive on offense.

When is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

Just like the other games in the series, the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 will also be played at 8:30 p.m. ET. The competition will take place in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and if you are living in a different time zone, check out the starting times for different cities in different parts of the world.

Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

London: 12:30 a.m. (May 23)

Madrid: 1:30 a.m (May 23)

New Delhi: 5:00 a.m. (May 23)

Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 23)

Sydney: 9:30 a.m. (May 23)

How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world

Live coverage of Game 4 of the Nuggets-Lakers series will be provided by ESPN. To watch the pre-game program or at the mentioned beginning time, open the channel on your TV before the game. You can hear some of the greatest NBA players remark on the game on the programs that will continue after the game, so keep that in mind.

Another choice is to watch Game 4 of the Nuggets vs. Lakers match live online. If you sign up for "ESPN+," a program that ESPN offers, you can watch the game as well as pre-and post-game shows. Two other live-streaming services that will show the event are Fubo and Sling TV.

How to access the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 live stream?

Keep calm if you are not in the United States. With the help of VPNs, you may stream Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs from anywhere in the world without any geographic restrictions!

By using trustworthy VPN services, you can guarantee effortless access to thrilling events like the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 in basketball. You may take advantage of top-notch security with NordVPN's amazing 59% discount and 3 more months. As an alternative, you can select ExpressVPN's 12-month plan to get 3 months for free and guarantee uninterrupted game streaming.

With an amazing 82% discount and 2 more months, SurfsharkVPN offers an alluring price for an award-winning VPN experience. Don't pass up the chance to use these fantastic VPN deals to easily view the game.

? FINAL SCORE ? Jamal Murray shows out once again as the @nuggets secure a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals! Nikola Jokic: 24 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB

Anthony Davis: 28 PTS, 18 REB, 2 BLK

LeBron James: 23 PTS, 12 AST, 7 REB Game 4: Monday, 8:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zZanOraWSq — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2023

Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule and results

Game 1: May 16, Nuggets | 132 - 126 | Lakers

Game 2: May 18, Nuggets | 108 - 103 | Lakers

Game 3: May 20, Lakers | 108 - 119 | Nuggets

Game 4: Monday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 7: Sunday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

