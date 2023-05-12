Some Google Drive files may land in the new Spam folder soon

Google's file storage and synchronization service Google Drive will get a dedicated Spam folder later this month. Google announced the change during its Google I/O 2023 event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spam folder works similarly to Gmail's spam folder. Google Drive may push files to the Spam folder automatically, but users of the service may also mark or unmark spam on Google Drive once the feature becomes available.

The Spam folder will host files "containing spam or abusive content" that are shared with Google Drive users and it may also contain files that a Google Drive user marks manually as spam.

Google explains that files marked as spam prevent certain interactions from reaching the user; this includes comments, sharing or push notifications. Google says: "When an unsolicited file is moved to the spam folder, you will be unsubscribed, preventing all comment, sharing, and mobile push notifications for the file."

Tip: here is the list of top Google Drive Extensions for Chrome.

The Spam folder is listed on Google Drive in the sidebar, just above the Trash folder. It will also be available in the official Google Drive applications for Android and iOS, and the Google Drive desktop application.

Google Drive may move files to Spam automatically if it "strongly suspects" them to be unwanted. Drive users may report spam to Google and this information is likely also taken into consideration when determining spam on the platform.

Google notes that users may mark files from Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites and Forms as spam manually by moving to to the Spam folder. Files are stored in the folder for 30 days before they do get deleted automatically by the service.

Google Drive has had spam protections for years, but it lacked a dedicated Spam folder, according to Google. This addition gives users more control, both by allowing them to mark spam manually and by giving them the option to check the spam folder on Google Drive and restoring false positives.

Google plans to roll out the feature from May 24, 2023 on. The full rollout may take longer than 15 days, according to Google, but it should complete in June 2023.

The change affects all personal Google accounts as well as Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google Drive users may want to check the Spam folder regularly to make sure that Google did not put files into the folder that were identified as spam, but are false positives.

Now You: do you use Google Drive?

Summary Article Name Some Google Drive files may land in the Spam folder soon Description Google's file storage and synchronization service Google Drive will get a dedicated Spam folder later this month. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement