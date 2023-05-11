Disney seeks to build a streaming kingdom

Emre Çitak
May 11, 2023
In a bid to enhance its streaming business and cater to the ever-growing demand for diverse content, the Walt Disney Company has unveiled its plans to launch a groundbreaking streaming app that seamlessly integrates offerings from Disney Plus and Hulu.

The announcement, made by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's second-quarter earnings call, has generated significant excitement among streaming enthusiasts. Expected to debut by the end of 2023, this new streaming option aims to revolutionize the way subscribers consume their favorite TV shows and movies, providing a more streamlined and immersive viewing experience.

Streamlining content for greater convenience

Under the forthcoming single app, subscribers will be able to access a wide range of content from both Disney Plus and Hulu without the need to switch between multiple applications. This unified approach addresses a common pain point for viewers who have previously had to navigate separate platforms to enjoy their favorite shows and movies.

By seamlessly integrating the content libraries of Disney Plus and Hulu, the new Disney App promises to simplify the viewing experience and create a more cohesive platform for entertainment.

new Disney App
New Disney App will combine Hulu and Disney shows into a single platform

Enhanced pricing and bundling options

Disney has also introduced new pricing structures and bundles to cater to the diverse preferences of its subscribers. In December, Disney Plus launched an ad-based tier for $8 per month, while simultaneously increasing the price of its ad-free plan to $11. Additionally, the company unveiled two enticing bundles.

The Disney Bundle Duo Basic offers access to Hulu and Disney Plus with ads, while the more comprehensive Disney Bundle Trio Basic includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, priced at $13 per month. Although the exact pricing for the new Disney App has not been disclosed, an ad-supported option will be made available to further expand choices for viewers.

Implications for advertisers and audience engagement

The introduction of the new Disney App not only presents an exciting opportunity for subscribers but also offers significant advantages for advertisers. The unified streaming platform will provide advertisers with enhanced opportunities to engage with a wider audience, leading to potentially higher advertising revenue.

Moreover, the consolidated content library and streamlined user experience are expected to drive greater audience engagement, resulting in increased viewer satisfaction and loyalty.

new Disney App
The company aims to enhance the audience engagement with the Disney App

In the footsteps of industry peers

Disney's decision to integrate multiple streaming services into a single app follows the footsteps of other industry players. Paramount Plus, for example, successfully integrated Showtime content within its app and offers a premium bundle option, while still maintaining standalone subscriptions.

Similarly, HBO Max is preparing to relaunch as Max, combining its extensive library with select titles from Discovery Plus. By adopting a unified approach, Disney Plus aims to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving streaming landscape and provide subscribers with an all-inclusive, user-friendly experience.

With the upcoming launch of the New Disney App, Disney is set to revolutionize the streaming experience by seamlessly combining the offerings of Disney Plus and Hulu into a single, comprehensive platform. This move not only simplifies the viewing experience for subscribers but also opens up new possibilities for advertisers to engage with a broader audience.

