Android Studio's AI sidekick makes coding bot-ter than ever

Emre Çitak
May 11, 2023
At Google's highly anticipated annual I/O developer conference, Android Studio took center stage with a groundbreaking announcement. With its upcoming version, Android Studio Hedgehog, developers will be introduced to an innovative companion known as the Studio Bot.

This conversational AI aims to transform the coding experience by offering valuable assistance in code writing, bug fixing, and answering coding questions. As a game-changer in the world of development tools, this new addition is set to revolutionize the way developers interact with Android Studio.

Watch Android Developer's video on Android Studio coding bot below.

Enhanced coding capabilities with the Android Studio coding bot

The Studio Bot, built on Google's state-of-the-art PaLM 2-based foundation model specifically trained for coding, is poised to become an invaluable asset for developers. Its primary objective is to streamline the coding process by providing real-time guidance and support.

With the ability to engage in natural language conversations, the Studio Bot empowers developers to write cleaner code, tackle bugs more efficiently, and seek answers to complex coding queries.

Google emphasizes its commitment to user privacy with the Studio Bot. Rest assured, none of the source code is shared with Google's servers during interactions with the bot. While the conversation between the developer and the bot is transmitted, Google takes privacy seriously and ensures that developers can rely on a secure environment for their coding endeavors.

Continuous training for optimal performance

While the Studio Bot marks a significant leap forward in AI-driven coding assistance, Google acknowledges that it is an evolving technology. As such, Google remains dedicated to continually refining and enhancing the bot's capabilities.

As developers engage with the Studio Bot, their interactions contribute to training the bot further, allowing it to better understand and address the unique challenges faced by developers within the Android Studio ecosystem.

Android Studio coding bot
Android Studio coding bot is built on Google's state-of-the-art PaLM 2-based foundation model

A comprehensive coding ecosystem

In addition to the Studio Bot, Google is introducing a Codey-based code completion and generation service, providing developers with even more powerful tools. This service directly competes with industry offerings such as GitHub's Copilot and Amazon's CodeWhisperer.

Compatible with popular development environments like VSCode, JetBrains' IDEs, and Google's Cloud Shell, developers will have access to advanced code suggestions and generation features that significantly accelerate their coding workflow.

Download Android Studio here.

