The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to face each other for the fifth time in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Lakers are leading the series 3-1, and it is their chance to close it out today and move on to the next stage. On the other hand, it is do-or-die for the Warriors. It surely is a must-watch game, and below, you will find all the information you need about how to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

The Lakers now lead the Warriors 3-1, but as all of the key players in this rivalry are aware, a lead like that is not unbeatable. James stunned Curry in 2016 and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the title by coming back from a 3-1 deficit. Starting with Game 5 on Wednesday night, Curry will now have the opportunity to do the same!

Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5: What to expect?

Golden State fell behind the Lakers 3-1 after the Warriors' stunning Game 4 loss to them on Monday, 104-101. The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the squad, have their work cut out for them since, historically, NBA teams with a 3-1 series lead are 264-13.

This doesn't mean that the Lakers have sealed the deal and moved on to the next stage. As mentioned, LeBron James and the Cavaliers made a comeback from a 3-1 deficit back in the 2016 NBA Finals, so it is safe to say that anything is possible. However, the Warriors must notice that they can't afford any other mistakes.

Lonnie Walker had an outstanding performance in the fourth game, scoring 15 points only in the fourth quarter to guarantee a win for his team. Today, we might witness another historical performance from him, Rui Hachimura, or Austin Reaves, three of the important weapons in the Lakers' arsenal after LBJ, AD, and D-Lo.

On the Warriors' side, Jordan Poole isn't having the best time of his career, especially considering his performances in the last two games. Steve Kerr obviously has other plans than giving him the ball too much. If Klay makes threes tonight, Curry's job will be easier, and the Warriors will have a solid chance to take the series to Game 7. However, we all know LeBron's mental preparations and he will be fully focused on the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 competition.

When is the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 in 2023?

The competition of Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 is on Wednesday, May 10, and the game will start at 10:00 p.m. New York time. If you are living in a different country or a different timezone, you can take a look at other starting times from all around the world:

Los Angeles: 7:00 p.m

7:00 p.m Mexico City: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. London: 3:00 a.m. (May 11)

3:00 a.m. (May 11) Madrid: 4:00 a.m. (May 11)

4:00 a.m. (May 11) New Delhi: 7:30 a.m. (May 11)

7:30 a.m. (May 11) Tokyo: 11:00 a.m. (May 11)

11:00 a.m. (May 11) Sydney: 12:00 p.m. (May 11)

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 NBA Playoffs 2023?

Just like any other NBA Playoffs 2023 game, the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 can also be either tracked live on TV, or you can also choose to watch it in live streams. We will give you all the information about both methods, and you can find them below!

TV Coverage

The Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 will be aired live on TNT. If you are living in the United States and have cable TV, turn on TNT when the time comes. You can also watch the pre, and post-games shows to listen to some of the biggest NBA legends talking about the legacy of LeBron and Curry, including their competition.

Streaming Coverage

Another way is to check out the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 live streams. Luckily, you have more than one option when it comes to streaming coverage. All of the services below will provide live coverage of the game. Here is the full list:

TNT website

TNT app

Hulu Live

Sling TV

YouTube TV

FuboTV

How do you stream the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5?

If you are living in the United States, you can just use one of the options listed above, but if you are residing in a different country, then you might need a solution. Don't worry; VPNs are made for a reason! You can use VPN services to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 live stream without facing any issues.

What is the best VPN to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 NBA Playoffs 2023?

There are many options to choose from, including NordVPN and Surfshark.

As a basketball fan outside of the US, using ExpressVPN to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 NBA Playoffs 2023 game is a dependable and practical solution for you to partake in the event. It offers high-quality viewing while also assisting in preserving your online security and privacy. Your internet connection is secured when using ExpressVPN, protecting your online activity from "bad actors."

ExpressVPN also provides quick connection connections, so you can watch the competition in high quality without any lag or buffering. In order to ensure a flawless and safe viewing experience when watching Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the globe, you should think about using ExpressVPN.

Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule

Today might mark the end of the battle between the two teams, but if the Warriors win this one, then we will watch more games in the upcoming days. Here is the Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule; all the times shown below are ET, New York time.

Game 1: May 2 Lakers 117, Warriors 112 10 p.m. TNT

May 2 Lakers 117, Warriors 112 10 p.m. TNT Game 2: May 4 Warriors 127, Lakers 100 9 p.m. ESPN

May 4 Warriors 127, Lakers 100 9 p.m. ESPN Game 3: May 6 Lakers 127, Warriors 97 8:30 p.m. ABC

May 6 Lakers 127, Warriors 97 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 4: May 8 Lakers 104, Warriors 101 10 p.m. TNT

May 8 Lakers 104, Warriors 101 10 p.m. TNT Game 5: May 10, 10 p.m. TNT

May 10, 10 p.m. TNT Game 6*: May 12 TBD ESPN

May 12 TBD ESPN Game 7*: May 14 TBD ABC

