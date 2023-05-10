Where to watch Milan vs Inter Champions League semifinal?

Don't miss the exclusive deal and make the most of it by subscribing to ExpressVPN, which allows you to stream Champions League content without interruption for 15 months from any location worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you sign up for a yearly ExpressVPN subscription, you'll receive three extra months of service for free. So, take advantage of this limited-time promotion and enjoy uninterrupted access to NBA streaming with ExpressVPN.

On Wednesday evening, at San Siro, the first of two special derbies in six days between city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan will take place. The Calcio giants will battle it out for a first-leg advantage ahead of next week's decider at the same iconic venue, with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

The Milan derby double now decides one of the teams to progress from the Champions League semi-finals, showcasing this year's Italian renaissance in Europe. The winner will take their place in the showpiece finale early next month, with holders Real Madrid or English champions Manchester City awaiting in Istanbul.

Milan and Inter have played out three derbies already this season, with both teams recording one league victory apiece, and Inter also won the Supercoppa Italiana. Two of five Serie A sides still standing in continental competition, Milan, and Inter will now face off in their fourth Derby della Madonnina of the season.

Milan's form

AC Milan deposed Inter as Italian champions last year but have since been toppled from their throne by their Champions League quarter-final victims Napoli. They were runners-up in Group E during the autumn, improving on a group-stage exit in 2021, which came after a seven-year absence from the competition.

Milan eliminated Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 before winning 2-1 on aggregate against their Scudetto successors, Napoli. Reflecting their resilience throughout the knockout stages so far, Stefano Pioli's side conceded only once across those four games and is likely to take a similar approach against Inter. Milan's most recent Champions League triumph came back in 2007, and en route to their previous victory in 2003, they overcame their city rivals at the last-eight stage.

Milan's expected starting 11 is as follows:

Abbiati, Abate, Zapata, Mexes, Antonini, De Jong, Montolivo, Nocerino, Boateng, El Shaarawy, Pazzini.

Inter's historical comeback

Inter Milan has won five consecutive games, including their most recent victory over Roma last weekend, heading into the match. Despite their struggle for consistency in Serie A this season, losing 11 times already, they have been strong in cup competitions. As well as reaching the Coppa Italia final, where they will meet Fiorentina later this month, Inter qualified from a tough Champions League group that also featured Bayern Munich and Barcelona, eliminating the latter to set up a last-16 clash with Porto.

Like their semi-final opponents, Inter has kept three clean sheets from four knockout-round games so far, with ex-Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana playing a similarly important role to that of Mike Maignan for Milan. The three-time European champions' last success at this exalted level came back in 2010, under Jose Mourinho, but in the course of the next few weeks, Simone Inzaghi aims to add the ultimate prize to two Supercoppas and a Coppa Italia he has lifted since succeeding Antonio Conte.

Inter's expected starting 11 is as follows:

Handanovic, Juan, Ranocchia, Samuel, Zanetti, Guarin, Pereira, Cambiasso, Nagatomo, Cassano, Milito.

When is Milan vs Inter Champions League match?

AC Milan vs Inter Milan is set to take place at San Siro in Milan on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. The match is scheduled for an 8:00 pm BST, 3:00 pm EDT (NY), 12:00 pm PDT (LA), and 9:00 pm GMT (+1 London) kick-off time.

Where to watch Milan vs Inter Champions League match?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate TV channels. BT Sport subscribers can watch the match via the website or app.

Milan vs Inter live streams

Here are the broadcasters for Milan vs Inter in various countries:

Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport, Saran

Belgium: RTL, VTM, Proximus

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: bTV, A1

Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport

Czechia: TV Nova, Voyo, Premier Sports

Denmark: Viaplay

Finland: MTV (C More)

France: Canal+, beIN, RMC Sport

Germany: Prime Video, DAZN

Greece: Cosmote TV, MEGA

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Mediaset, Prime Video, Sky Italia

Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport League

Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion

Liechtenstein: blue+, CH Media

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: RTL, Proximus

Malta: PBS, Melita

Moldova: Setanta, Prime, Jurnal TV

Netherlands: RTL, Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Makedonski Telekom, Arena Sport, MTV

Norway: TV2 Norway

Poland: Polsat, TVP

Portugal: Eleven, TVI

Republic of Ireland: RTE, Virgin Media, Livescore

Romania: Clever Media, Digisport, Telekom Romania

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: Markiza, Voyo, Premier Sports

Slovenia: Pro Plus

Spain: Telefonica

Sweden: Telia

Switzerland: blue+

Türkiye: EXXEN, TV8

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: BT Sport

What is the best VPN to watch Milan vs Inter Champions League semi-final?

If you don't have access to these channels in your country do not worry, VPNs are here with you!

One of the main advantages of using NordVPN to stream the Milan vs Inter game is that it allows viewers to access live coverage regardless of their actual location. This means they can enjoy the same high-quality coverage and commentary without worrying about regional restrictions.

In addition to granting access to live sports events, NordVPN also provides online privacy and security. By encrypting the user's internet connection, NordVPN can protect against third-party interception of personal data and tracking of online activity. This is especially important when streaming live sports, where cyber threats are more prevalent. With NordVPN, viewers can enjoy the game without concerns about their online security being compromised.

Advertisement