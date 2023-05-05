Sixers vs. Celtics Game 3: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Sixers and Celtics will come up against each other once again to break the tie. The upcoming game's winner will take the advantage, get in the lead, and get closer to the Western Conference Finals. It surely is a match that you shouldn't miss, and if you don't know where to watch it, don't worry, as we got you covered! Here is everything you need to know about Sixers vs. Celtics Game 3 live stream and how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

This year's NBA champion will be set soon, and all of the semifinalists have a chance, as all of them looked solid throughout the season. However, only one of them will make it to the Finals, and that will be clear once the initial rounds are over. Only one of the teams in the Sixers vs. Celtics series will make it to the upcoming round!

? FINAL SCORE ? Jaylen Brown comes up big as the @celtics win Game 2! The series shifts to Philadelphia tied at 1-1. Malcolm Brogdon: 23 PTS, 6-10 3PM

Joel Embiid: 15 PTS, 5 BLK BOS/PHI Game 3: Friday, 7:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/PlpHDBrcIQ — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2023

How to watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 3 NBA Playoffs 2023?

Today's game will be aired on ESPN. If you have cable TV, turn on the channel to watch the action from start to end, including the pre and post-game shows featuring some of the NBA legends and important names in the industry.

If you don't have cable TV and want to watch the games on a portable device, like your smartphone, tablet, or PC, you can also watch the Sixers vs. Celtics Game 3 on ESPN+ or other services like SlingTV. Unfortunately, these services may not be eligible in your country, as sometimes there are geo-restrictions set by the companies. This won't stop you from experiencing this year's NBA Playoffs 2023 action, as you can tap into the action through VPNs.

Some of the services, like NordVPN, which offers a 63% discount and has one of the best services in the industry, will help you don't miss a single second of the action. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are also solid choices, and you won't experience any issues as your Sixers vs. Celtics Game 3 live stream will be in high definition!

Sixers vs. Celtics in numbers

The Sixers made a strong start to the series with Harden's game-winner in the first game, but Celtics looked like a whole different team in Game 2, dominating the court with a score of 121-87. James Harden led his team in Game 1 with 45 points, and Tatum tried to keep his team in the game with 39.

In the second game, Harden went 0/6 from behind the three-point line, and he had 12 points with 10 rebounds. Without his leadership and dominance, Sixers failed to keep their heads in the game. On the other site, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon had stand-out performances, with 25 and 23 points, respectively. Brogdon made 6 of his 10 three-point attempts to keep his team in the lead.

The series started with the 2022-2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, but the star player was on the court for the second game, which didn't go in his favor.

Sixers vs. Celtics schedule

The third match between the Sixers and Celtics will be played today, but the series has a long way to go. We know the dates of the last games in this series, but the exact times aren't set yet. Here is all the information that has been disclosed so far regarding the Sixers vs. Celtics Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 3: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. New York time, 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 12:30 a.m. London time (May 6), 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time (May 6)

Game 4: Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. New York time, 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 1:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 8:30 p.m. London time, 4:30 a.m. Tokyo time (May 8)

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 9, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 11, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD

