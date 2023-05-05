Suns vs Nuggets Game 3: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

If you are a fan of basketball, you might be wondering how to watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2023. This is a crucial match for both teams, as the Nuggets lead the series 2-0 and the Suns are looking to bounce back at home.

Game 2 was a thrilling contest that saw the Nuggets pull away in the fourth quarter to win 118-108. The Suns were led by their star guard Devin Booker, who scored 32 points and dished out 10 assists. Booker was unstoppable in the second half, scoring 21 points and hitting clutch shots. He also got help from his teammates, especially Deandre Ayton, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges, who added 16 points and played great defense.

The Suns tried to keep up with the Nuggets, but they struggled to contain their offense and make shots. Nikola Jokic, the MVP of the regular season, had a solid game with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, but he was not enough to carry his team. Jamal Murray, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, was sorely missed by the Nuggets. The only other player who scored more than 20 points for them was Michael Porter Jr., who had 21 points but shot only 8-of-19 from the field.

The Nuggets showed why they are one of the best teams in the league, as they played with poise, confidence, and chemistry. They also had a huge advantage in free throws, making 23-of-26 compared to the Suns' 13-of-18. The Suns have now won six straight games in the playoffs and are looking to sweep the Nuggets in Game 3.

The playoff brackets after the Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2 is as follows:

UPDATED PLAYOFF BRACKET Warriors even the series ? For more, visit the Playoff Hub ?

? https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/sUvhq6hVfs — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app.

One way to access ESPN's website or app from outside the US is to use a virtual private network (VPN) service. This enables you to alter your IP address and overcome the geographical restrictions that block you from viewing specific content in your area.

By utilizing a VPN, you can watch the Suns vs. Nuggets Game 3 irrespective of your location.

If you don't have cable or ESPN, you can also watch the game on other streaming platforms that offer live TV channels. Some of these platforms are Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. You can sign up for a free trial or a monthly subscription to watch the game on any of these services.

When is Suns vs. Nuggets Games 3?

Game 3 is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, which corresponds to 6:30 p.m. CDT, 5:30 p.m. MDT, 4:30 p.m. PDT (LA), 11:30 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. EDT (NY).

Suns vs. Nuggets Game 3 preview

Game 3 is a must-win for the Suns, as they face elimination if they lose. They will need to play with more urgency, energy, and aggression than they did in Game 2.

They will also need to find a way to slow down Booker and the Suns' offense, which has been firing on all cylinders. Jokic will have to step up his game and get more support from his teammates, especially Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Monte Morris.

The Nuggets will try to maintain their momentum and close out the series in Game 3.

They will also look to exploit their size advantage with Ayton and Jae Crowder, who combined for 25 points and 18 rebounds in Game 2. The Suns will also try to play with their trademark defense, which held the Nuggets to 42% shooting in Game 2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game 3 promises to be an exciting showdown between two talented teams that have different styles and strengths. The Suns are looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010, while the Nuggets are hoping to repeat their comeback magic from last year's playoffs. Who will win? Tune in on Friday night to find out!

