Password Manager Dashlane wants to eliminate the master password

Martin Brinkmann
May 4, 2023
Security
|
1

Password management service Dashlane announced plans to eliminate the master password; this password is used currently to unlock a user's vault at the service.

The company announced support for passkeys in its app for Android in February 2023 already, stating that Dashlane users could sign-in using passkeys and also manage passkeys of other services and sites using the password manager.

Passwordless is a relatively new trend, pushed by the FIDO Alliance and its members, which include Microsoft, Apple and Google among others. The system creates keys for individual services, apps and sites on the device and uses these for authentication. Users just have to enter their PIN or use other forms of authentication, such as biometric authentication, on the device to complete the process.

Common threats, such as phishing, brute forcing, or attempts to break into services to dump password information do not work anymore when passkeys are used.

Also useful: should you use a browser's password manager or a dedicated service?

Allowing users to use a passwordless authentication system eliminates the need for users to remember a single secure password, which they use to unlock the password manager's vault.

Dashlane notes: "We are proud to announce our plan to release passwordless login for Dashlane later this year, which allows users to create new phishing-resistant, passwordless accounts that don’t suffer from the vulnerabilities of traditional passwords and multifactor authentication (MFA). Users will have the option to create an account without having to set up and remember a Master Password."

Dashlane customers may create an account without a master password on mobile devices going forward, according to the announcement. The device's PIN or biometric authentication is used to access the account's data. A recovery key may be used to regain access to the data, even if access to all devices set up for Dashlane use is lost.

Dashlane wants to extend the passwordless login option to existing customers in the future as well, allowing them to migrate from using a master password to the passwordless sign-in option.

The company has produced a video that demonstrates the functionality.

Dashlane is not the only service that prepares its service for a passwordless future. NordPass announced support for passkeys recently and Google announced this week that its customers may now switch to using passkeys as well.

Passwordless logins are an option in all of these cases. Users may set up their accounts to use passkeys, but they do not have to. Passwords won't go away any time soon, but their dominance will get smaller in the coming years.

Now You: are you using passkeys already?

Summary
Password Manager Dashlane wants to eliminate the master password
Article Name
Password Manager Dashlane wants to eliminate the master password
Description
Password management service Dashlane announced plans to eliminate the master password; this password is used currently to unlock a user's vault at the service.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

AT&T email hackers

Protect your money: AT&T email accounts under attack by hackers
Google Authenticator adds support for syncing 2FA codes to the cloud

Why you shouldn't turn on Google Authenticator's cloud sync feature

VirusTotal Code Insight: AI-powered malware analysis feature

Ireland is the next country to ban TikTok
proton pass

Proton Pass: new password manager announced

1Password ending support for classic browser extensions

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Pojan said on May 4, 2023 at 11:58 am
    Reply

    *main password
    Master is a problematic word.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved