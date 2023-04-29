Exciting changes to F1 Sprint format confirmed for 2023 season

f1 sprint
Onur Demirkol
Apr 29, 2023
Updated • Apr 28, 2023
Misc
|
0

We are one day away from the big F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 race, and recently, the F1 board made an important announcement about the upcoming races. From now on, F1 Sprint will be a standalone feature of race weekends, and it won't have any impact on the grid for the Grand Prix itself.

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 race will take place on Sunday after the qualifying and Sprint sessions. Last year, the Sprint grid was determined by qualifying, and its result decided the GP grid that takes place on Sundays. Starting this week, there will be two different Sprint races. F1 added a new "Sprint Shootout" race that aims to create an independent event on Saturday.

It is created to hold an independent Saturday event for the drivers and fans. The second training sessions on Saturdays were always criticized for being unnecessary in many ways, so the F1 board has come up with a quick and easy solution to fix that.

Sprint shootout will take place on Saturday morning and will run for 17 laps, which will be around 30 minutes. Later that day, we will be able to watch the Sprint race in the afternoon.

f1 sprint
F1

How to watch F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023: Live streams and TV broadcasts

With the new format, the entertainment level has shifted gears for F1 races. Starting with F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023, we will see this new format five more times. If you want to watch F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 and see how the new format will be on Saturday and the big race on Sunday, you have two options, TV or online live streams.

Some of the most known TV channels, like ESPN, ABC, Fox Sports, and Sky Sports, will air F1 Sprint and the big race on TV. However, you can also follow the race through live streams. ESPN+, Fubo, NOW TV, and TSN Direct will be broadcasting the event from start to end. Moreover, all of the broadcasts are in English, so you will understand every word on the stream!

Unfortunately, some of these live streams have geo-restrictions, which makes it impossible for user from certain parts of the world to watch them directly. However, there is a very easy fix for that issue. You can use VPN services to eliminate the issue and watch the race without any freezes or other issues. You can take a look at NordVPN, which offers a 63% discount for yearly memberships. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are also two of the other solid options that you might want to check out!

Advertisement

Related content

How to add AirPods to Find My iPhone?

Sony's PS5 sales hit record highs in FY22

Which operating system is best for a VPS OS, Linux or Windows?
Steam beta update brings redesigned in-game overlay with notes and window pinning

Steam beta update brings redesigned in-game overlay with notes and window pinning
MotoGP 2023 Spain: Schedule, live streams

MotoGP 2023 Spain: Live streams, Schedule, how to watch online?
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023: Schedule

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023: Schedule, dates, how to watch online

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved