Coachella 2023 Guide: festival lineup, schedule and how to get there

Coachella 2023 started around a week ago, on April 14, and the festival has got the attention of thousands of music enthusiasts, just like the recent years. It kicked off last Friday, and the second weekend will start on April 21, the upcoming Friday. Here is everything you need to know about Coachella 2023 festival lineup, schedule, how to get there, and more!

Being one of the most famous music festivals in the world have some flaws, as it might be hard to find tickets. Whenever the sale begins, people rush to get one for themselves and even for their friends and family members. That's why you might have to catch the action on your TV, tablet, smartphone, or computer. Coachella is live-streamed on YouTube, but in some places, you can't access the video streaming platform. Don't worry, we got you covered with some of the most popular and stable VPN services!

Sun down on Sunday ?

Coachella 2023 festival lineup and schedule

Let's start with the most important thing to know, the festival lineup and schedule. People go to Coachella 2023 to listen to some of their favorite artists live and have fun with many others who share the same interests. The second weekend will start on April 21 and end on April 23. Sema artists take the stage in the first and second week of Coachella. However, get ready for a couple of surprise performances! Here is the lineup and schedule:

April 21

COACHELLA STAGE OUTDOOR THEATER SONORA GOBI MOJAVE SAHARA YUMA Bad Bunny (23.25) The Chemical Brothers (21.50) Uncle Waffles (21.30) Ashnikko (22.35) FKJ (22.35) Subway Boomin (22.35) Maceo Plex (23.15) Gorillaz (20.35) Kaytranada (19.30) Sasha Alex Sloan (19.40) White Fang (21.25) Angele (21.10) Two Friends (21.20) TEST PILOT (21.45) Burna Boy (19.05) SG Lewis (18.10) TV Girl (17.55) The Garden (20.15) Blonde (19.35) Jamie Jones (20.05) Mochakk (20.15) Becky G (17.45) YUNGBLUD (16.55) Magdalena Bay (16.50) Yves Tumor (19.05) Wet Leg (18.00) Blink-182 (18.45) Idris Elba (18.45) PushaT (16.30) Sheba (15.45) DannyLux (15.40) Tobe Nwigwe (17.45) MUNA (16.50) Vintage Culture (17.20) Nora En Pure (17.30) Doechii (15.30) The Comet is Coming (14.30) Soul Glo (14.55) Overmono (16.25) BENEE (15.45) Malaa (16.15) Dennis Cruz + PAWSA (16.15) Safari Racord (14.50) Juicewon (13.00) Lava La Rue (14.00) Gabriels (15.20) Domi & JD Beck (14.40) Dombresky (10.15) Oliver Koletzki (15.00) The Murder Capital (13.10) Theo? (14.20) Lewis Of Man (13.40) Mary Jane (13.45) Kyle Watson (2:00 p.m.) Jims Smith (12.00) Jupiter & Okwess (13.20) Black Jade (12.30) Chris Stussy (1:00 p.m.) Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers (12.45) Juliet Mendoza (12.00)

April 22

COACHELLA STAGE OUTDOOR THEATER SONORA GOBI MOJAVE SAHARA YUMA Calvin Harris (23.35) Eric Prydz presents HOLO (22.20) NIA ARCHIVES (22.00) Donovan's Yard (23.55) Labrinth (22.35) $uicideboy$ (23.45) Keinemusik (23.00) BLACKPINK (21.00) Boygenius (20.10) Bakar (21.00) Chromeo (22.40) Underworld (21.05) The Kid LAROI (22.20) Hot Since 82 (21.30) Rosalia (19.00) SOFI TUKKER (18.35) Sunset Rollercoaster (19.55) Monolink (21.30) Jai Paul (19.40) Tale Of Us (20.05) WhoMadeWho (20.00) Charli XCX (17.35) Hiatus Kaiyote (17.20) The Breeders (18.40) Eladio Carrión (20.20) Remi Wolf (18.25) Diljit Dosanjh (18.50) Jan Blomqvist (18.45) 070 Shakes (16.20) EARTHGANG (16.10) The Linda Lindas (17.35) Yaeji (19.00) Wall Mass (17.20) Elderbrook (5:30 p.m.) DJ Tennis + Carlita (17.30) Marc Rebillet (15.00) Rebellion (15.00) Ethel Cain (16.30) Shenseea (17.55) Yung Lean (16.15) Kenny Beats (16.20) Mathame (16.15) BRN LUXXRY (14.20) Yimbo (13.40) Destroy Boys (15.35) Dinner Party (16.40) Snail Mail (15.10) Flo Milli (15.20) Colin (15.00) BRATTY (14.40) UMI (15.35) AG Club (14.10) Venessa Michaels (13.50) Chloe Caillet (2:00 p.m.) Scowl (13.45) Elyanna (2:30 p.m.) Wave Groove (12.50) Francis Mercier (1:00 p.m.) Horsegirl (13.00) Dxsko (13.10) Check (12.00) Buster Jarvis (12.00)

April 23

COACHELLA STAGE OUTDOOR THEATER SONORA GOBI MOJAVE SAHARA YUMA Frank Ocean (22.05) Fisher + Chris Lake (20.40) Sudan Archives (21.10) DPR LIVE + DPR IAN (21.20) The Blaze (20.55) Boris Brejcha (23.20) Fat (22.30) Bjork (19.25) Dominic Fike (18.50) Knocked Loose (20.10) DRAMA (20.15) Willow (19.45) To Boogie (21.05) Adam Beyer (21.00) Kali Uchis (18.00) Rae Stremmurd (17.40) Mareux (19.15) Cannons (19.10) Christine and the Queens (18.25) Jai Wolf (19.45) Camelphat (19.30) Porter Robinson (16.45) Big Wild (16.15) Alex G (18.00) 2manydjs (17.55) Weyes Blood (17.15) Jackson Wang (18.45) Sasha & John Digweed (18.00) Glorilla (15.40) Stick Figure (15.00) Momma (17.05) Romy (16.45) Noname (16.10) Lawrence (18.00) Cassian (16.30) The Fabulous Cadillacs (14.30) Jack Glam (13.40) Sleafords Mods (16.00) Foushee (15.40) IDK (15.05) Latto (17.00) TSHA (15.00) The Michels Affair (14.55) Joy Crookes (14.45) Paris Texas (14.05) MK (16.00) LP Giobbi (14.00) The Bitchos (13.55) Ali Sethi (13.50) DJ Lil Buddha (12.45) Pierre Bourne (14.50) Airrica (13.00) Divine Connection (13.00) Gingee (12.30) Wolfman (13.25) Minus The Light (12.00) Argenis (12.00)

*Times and lineup might change during the event

Key dates for the second weekend

As mentioned, the first week started on April 14 and lasted until April 16. Some people had the best weekend of their lives, but it is not over yet, as there is one more weekend of pure joy, fun, and entertainment. The festival takes place in Indio, California, and it will start at 12:00 p.m. If you want to watch it live from a different place in the world, check out the timetable below:

April 21-22-23

12:00 p.m. Los Angeles time

3:00 p.m. New York time

1:00 p.m. Mexico City time

8:00 p.m. London time

4:00 a.m. Tokyo time (Initial date is April 22 for Japanese viewers)

See you next weekend ?

How to watch the festival live?

Luckily, Coachella broadcasts all the action on its official YouTube channel. This means that if you don't want to deal with traveling, all the dust, and tiredness, you can also see your favorite artists' performances at home. Obviously, it won't be the same as experiencing it live.

Unfortunately, YouTube is banned in some countries around the world. If you can't travel to California and YouTube is banned in your country but still don't want to miss a single second, you can use a VPN service. NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark are some of the most popular ones, with stable performance and cheap prices. Coachella tickets are over $500, but you can get a yearly VPN subscription for a much less price!

How to get to Coachella 2023?

Let's say you booked yourself a ticket and will experience it live in California. How do you get to Coachella 2023? The festival takes place in Polo Club in Indio, California. If you are traveling by plane, the closes airport is Palm Springs. If you are planning to travel within California, you might want to rent a car, as an Uber might charge you a lot.

