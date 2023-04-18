Elon Musk's X.AI: Frontier in artificial intelligence

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has recently ventured into the realm of artificial intelligence with the founding of a new AI company named X.AI. As initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, the tech mogul registered the company in Nevada last month, on March 9th, 2023. Musk currently serves as X.AI's director, with Jared Birchall, the director of Musk's family office, listed as its secretary.

In recent days, rumors have been circulating that Musk was on the verge of establishing an AI firm. Business Insider previously revealed that Musk had acquired thousands of graphic processing units (GPUs) in order to power a forthcoming generative AI product. The Financial Times also reported that Musk's intention was to create an AI company capable of rivaling Microsoft-backed OpenAI. It is said that Musk even sought financial backing from SpaceX and Tesla investors to kick-start the venture.

During an interview on Twitter Spaces, Musk was questioned about his GPU purchases. However, the billionaire remained tight-lipped about his plans for an AI company, merely commenting that "it seems like everyone and their dog is buying GPUs at this point". The alleged X.AI name aligns with the X Corp. branding that Musk has since associated with Twitter, as well as the "X" label he envisions for his "everything app".

Musk's personal crusade

Musk has been an outspoken critic of OpenAI, the AI organization he co-founded in 2015 before ultimately parting ways in 2018. He recently put his signature on a letter demanding a halt to "giant AI experiments".

In recent times, OpenAI has become an immensely prominent name, thanks in part to groundbreaking technology such as ChatGPT and GPT-4. This success has fueled Microsoft and Google's ongoing efforts to more deeply integrate AI tools into their product offerings.

As X.AI emerges onto the scene, industry experts eagerly anticipate the impact it will have on the future of artificial intelligence. Under Musk's direction, X.AI has the potential to revolutionize the AI landscape, making waves in both the technology sector and the world at large.

