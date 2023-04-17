Download videos from hundreds of sites with open source app ViVidl

ViVidl is a free open source program for Microsoft Windows devices to download videos from hundreds of sites. It is based on the very popular video downloader youtube-dl /yt-dlp, but comes with its own frontend.

Using ViVidl is straightforward, but not the most convenient of tools. It boils down to opening the program and pasting / dragging & dropping video URLs into its interface to download the videos. It is still quick, but programs like Internet Download Manager improve usability by integrating their technology into popular web browsers.

ViVidl does include an option to import video URLs automatically from the Clipboard, which users may enable under Automate > Auto-import URLs from the Clipboard.

Interested users may download ViVidl from Sourceforge. The program needs to be installed and Windows may throw a SmartScreen warning when the installer is executed on the Windows system.

First time users may want to select Options > Settings to customize the video download's behavior before they start downloading videos.

The settings list options to change the appearance from light to dark, change the download folder, and the default video format that download videos are converted to.

Advanced options are found under the download and advanced tabs of the settings. There, users find options to add a proxy, change the number of concurrent downloads, enable the downloading of the best quality, or check GPU acceleration. There is also an option to add custom downloader arguments.

Downloading happens automatically once one or multiple video URLs have been added to the application. The add dialog supports multiple video URLs, which are then downloaded based on the download preferences. Vividl supports downloading videos from playlists as well, if supported, and authentication.

Downloads and conversions are quick and all downloaded files are placed in the downloads folder. The process depends on several factors, including the Internet connection, the speed of connection to the video sites and the processing capabilities of the local PC.

ViVidl includes options to save the audio track only, which can be useful if the video feed is not required. Downloads worked on all tested sites. Since it is based on youtube-dl, it supports hundreds of websites, including the world's most popular free video streaming sites.

One of the main advantages of using a video downloader is that the downloaded videos or audio files can be played offline. Put them on a mobile device before you take a long ride by car, train, plane or other means of transport, and you never have to worry about bad Internet reception or connectivity.

Closing Words

Vividl is a handy video downloader for Windows that is easy to use and very convenient. It supports conversions and may download audio tracks only on many sites.

Now You: do you use a video downloader?

