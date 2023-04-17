Download videos from hundreds of sites with open source app ViVidl
ViVidl is a free open source program for Microsoft Windows devices to download videos from hundreds of sites. It is based on the very popular video downloader youtube-dl /yt-dlp, but comes with its own frontend.
Using ViVidl is straightforward, but not the most convenient of tools. It boils down to opening the program and pasting / dragging & dropping video URLs into its interface to download the videos. It is still quick, but programs like Internet Download Manager improve usability by integrating their technology into popular web browsers.
ViVidl does include an option to import video URLs automatically from the Clipboard, which users may enable under Automate > Auto-import URLs from the Clipboard.
Interested users may download ViVidl from Sourceforge. The program needs to be installed and Windows may throw a SmartScreen warning when the installer is executed on the Windows system.
First time users may want to select Options > Settings to customize the video download's behavior before they start downloading videos.
The settings list options to change the appearance from light to dark, change the download folder, and the default video format that download videos are converted to.
Advanced options are found under the download and advanced tabs of the settings. There, users find options to add a proxy, change the number of concurrent downloads, enable the downloading of the best quality, or check GPU acceleration. There is also an option to add custom downloader arguments.
Downloading happens automatically once one or multiple video URLs have been added to the application. The add dialog supports multiple video URLs, which are then downloaded based on the download preferences. Vividl supports downloading videos from playlists as well, if supported, and authentication.
Downloads and conversions are quick and all downloaded files are placed in the downloads folder. The process depends on several factors, including the Internet connection, the speed of connection to the video sites and the processing capabilities of the local PC.
ViVidl includes options to save the audio track only, which can be useful if the video feed is not required. Downloads worked on all tested sites. Since it is based on youtube-dl, it supports hundreds of websites, including the world's most popular free video streaming sites.
One of the main advantages of using a video downloader is that the downloaded videos or audio files can be played offline. Put them on a mobile device before you take a long ride by car, train, plane or other means of transport, and you never have to worry about bad Internet reception or connectivity.
Closing Words
Vividl is a handy video downloader for Windows that is easy to use and very convenient. It supports conversions and may download audio tracks only on many sites.
Now You: do you use a video downloader?
Comments
I use 4k video downloader
More recently I have been looking at the addon called Grabby which is attempting to emulate what Flashgot once did. Alone it may not be very great but when you combine it with Free Download Manager then you might have something.
I did in the past make mention of an addon for Free Download Manager called elephant which is using yt-dlp to download videos. The great thing about elephant now is that it has moved development to github and may have an additional helper but also just as a consumer it now comes with an auto update option which of course is a good idea to enable.
Where does Grabby come in?
Free Download Manager made the decision to remove support for downloading, more specifically for youtube but with Grabby this with Elephant bridges that gap rather well.
I have been testing Grabby for a few weeks now and it has continued to get better with each release but do keep in mind that there is another component that needs to be downloaded outside of just the extension for it to work. Whether it is worth it or not for any of you then that is up to you but if you already use FDM it is really nice to have this knowledge.
Of course Grabby has more than just that one purpose and works for a variety of download managers so there is that too. It has also been updated to work with more download managers and has removed those that no longer are in development or functional.
There are other options also like DownZemAll which is pretty nice and I believe is working on adding the ability to remove segments via sponsorblock. It’s not quite there yet but I have faith in them to get there soon. The development of this software has moved to github more recently too and is probably worth a look at. It appears to be clean and pretty decent.
I just tested this Vividl and may have tested it in the past as the name seems familiar but I did have problems with the auto downloading option often not working but it seems okay.
When I download videos, which is really occasional and perhaps because of so, I call upon an on-live video Website.
Many are available, several are not trustworthy IMO, not all handle all sites.
When I do download a video it’ll always be one from Dailymotion, Vimeo or Youtube (YouTube itself accessed via a ‘Piped’ instance).
I ask one of the following sites to download the video :
9xbuddy : [https://9xbuddy.in/] : my favorite
ClipConverter : [https://www.clipconverter.cc/]
NoTube : [https://notube.net/en/converter-start]
SmallSeoTools : [https://smallseotools.com/online-video-downloader/]
Y2mate : [https://y2mate.com/]
These are in my bookmarks but except 9xbuddy I’m not sure they are still all valid.
I use the ‘Redirect Link’ Firefox extension to have videos’ urls (Dailymotion, Vimeo, rewritten to YouTube Piped urls) sent to 9xbuddy (at this time) : no copy/paste :=)
Whatever the online video downloader having a well protected browser is not an excessive precaution.
The idea here is that when an online service to process a given task is healthy, performant AND involves no confidential data then why bother with a local application?
Ouf! Took me 10 minutes to try to write this in correct English. Easier in French. Vive la France! LOL.
@Tom
I don’t like depending on particular websites as they are usually here today gone tomorrow types and do not want to share with another third party website what I am downloading. I also prefer to have my downloads manager handle it since I have it installed anyway.
Each to their own. It’s nice to have so many options that is for sure.
It’s too bad a fork of yt-dlp does not exist that downloads from encrypted sources. That would be wonderful. I know there are some downloaders that work but they are cost prohibitive, have varying degrees of success and only support a small variety of services if at all.
Yes, I am aware of the legal implications though.
Hahaha, I speak fluent English and it takes me a lot more than 10 minutes to reply often with very poor English and grammar so you’re doing a lot better than I am.
@Mystique, there is also the frequency of downloading videos : should I download on a regular basis that I might consider (a) dedicated application(s).
I wouldn’t consider relying on a website’s service as a dependence : one vanishes another arises. Of course for those who have adopted another scheme, who have dedicated applications installed there’s no reason to not use them! As you say, “Each to their own” : that reminds me that we often forget that besides rational reasons there are also personal preferences and that the latter may very well dominate the former (that does not mean you or I are right or wrong!).
Legal stuff, indeed. A moralist would remain stunned if he heard me say that honesty involves quantity as much (or almost as much!) as quantity : there’s a difference, maybe not legal but IMO moral, between downloading terabytes of music and videos and downloading occasionally a one given video, movie, song we’ve been searching sometimes for years :=) — Am I practicing excessive auto-tolerance, am I redefining terms of morality to adjust them to my needs?! Maybe.
I read you often, your English seems to me excellent, nice phrasing, adjusted vocabulary, flawless grammar :=)
You may not know that I’ve always thought you were francophone, perhaps because of your pseudo which I unconsciously perceived as French though I discovered lately that the word is the same in English …
Nice to read you as polite people always say, and considering they may as well be sincere!
ClipGrab for the win. Although the developer is a bit simple in the head, ClipGrab upconverts YouTube audiofiles to 256 “for a better sound” which is retarded. Youtube streams mp3 at 128 and it doesn’t matter if you upconvert it to flac or have a futuristic device that spits out 3D printer High-Def Zorg laserdiscs from your screen, you can’t get back things that were removed in the compression to 128. This simple fact is very weird for some people to wrap their heads around. Yes it says now 256 on the tin, but the sound is still 128 even if you jump up and down and scream all you want. Same thing goes for 90% of all the music you can steal from the internet, it’s common practice to offer 320 quality but they are also mostly upconverted from 128 just to please idiots that think the number 320 SOUNDS better than 128. Like if you eat half your pizza, then put the rest in a larger pizzabox: do you now have a whole pizza again, and an even bigger one?
I use: https://antdownloadmanager.com/download
with the extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/download-with-ant-downloa/dalgiebmfcjackkbjfbfmlnflbdfbekj/
Clips can be downloaded almost anywhere. :}
(After 1 minute my comment will disappear again…)
Youtube-dl still does the job for me on the rare occasions I need such a tool and I’m comfortable with the command line interface.
Coconut video downloader for MS Edge, works like a charm whatever the site and whatever the file extension, quality, lenght or size. However I must say that using an online downloading tool is good for non often tasks.