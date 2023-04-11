Former Apple VP Katie Cotton dies at 59

Kerem Gülen
Apr 11, 2023
Updated • Apr 11, 2023
Apple
|
0

Katie Cotton, a prominent figure in the field of communications and a long-serving chief of Apple Inc., has passed away. Cotton was instrumental in preserving and promoting the iconic Apple brand during the tenure of Steve Jobs and beyond.

“We’re deeply saddened by Katie’s passing. She was an extraordinary person and she made countless contributions over the course of her two-decade career at Apple. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who had the opportunity to work with her,” Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Starting in 1996, Cotton held the position of vice president of communications at Apple and served in this capacity until her retirement in 2014. During her tenure, she was responsible for developing the company's media strategy and played a vital role in organizing its groundbreaking launch events. Cotton's steadfast commitment to the Apple brand was evident in her behind-the-scenes efforts, including her renowned efforts to protect Steve Jobs during his health decline.

Cotton departed from Apple approximately two years into Tim Cook's tenure as CEO, succeeding Steve Jobs. During her time at the company, Apple experienced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the tech industry, going from the brink of insolvency to becoming the world's most valuable business. Cotton's departure marked the end of an era for Apple, as she had been a key figure in the company's success.

As per an online obituary shared by her family, Cotton peacefully passed away on April 6. She is remembered as one of the most remarkable women in the field of public relations and marketing in the technology industry. Her family's statement pays tribute to her legacy and the significant impact she made in her profession throughout her career.

Who is Apple’s current PR leader?

Kristin Huguet Quayle presently serves as the vice president of communications at Apple, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. She joined Apple's Communications team in 2005 and has held various leadership roles, including the head of the Corporate PR team for seven years, with her most recent role being vice president.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple hit hardest by decline in personal computer shipments in Q1

Apple hit hardest by decline in personal computer shipments in Q1
Apple releases macOS 11.7.6, macOS 12.6.5 and iOS 15.7.5 to fix 0-day issues

Apple releases macOS 11.7.6, macOS 12.6.5 and iOS 15.7.5 to fix 0-day issues
Apple unionization

Apple in hot water: Meetings held to prevent unionization

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: New color and camera details leaked
New Apple Maps experience rolls out to Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia

New Apple Maps experience rolls out to Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia
iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS Ventura 13.3.1 fixes 0-day issues

iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS Ventura 13.3.1 fixes two actively exploited security issues

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved