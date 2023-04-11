Former Apple VP Katie Cotton dies at 59

Katie Cotton, a prominent figure in the field of communications and a long-serving chief of Apple Inc., has passed away. Cotton was instrumental in preserving and promoting the iconic Apple brand during the tenure of Steve Jobs and beyond.

“We’re deeply saddened by Katie’s passing. She was an extraordinary person and she made countless contributions over the course of her two-decade career at Apple. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who had the opportunity to work with her,” Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Starting in 1996, Cotton held the position of vice president of communications at Apple and served in this capacity until her retirement in 2014. During her tenure, she was responsible for developing the company's media strategy and played a vital role in organizing its groundbreaking launch events. Cotton's steadfast commitment to the Apple brand was evident in her behind-the-scenes efforts, including her renowned efforts to protect Steve Jobs during his health decline.

Katie was a formidable figure for 18 years at Apple and I worked closely with her for most of that time. She was a key partner to Steve Jobs, who trusted her judgement. Here’s a photo of Katie at the very first AllThingsD conference produced by @karaswisher and me. pic.twitter.com/saAYdYJT3E ADVERTISEMENT — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) April 10, 2023

Cotton departed from Apple approximately two years into Tim Cook's tenure as CEO, succeeding Steve Jobs. During her time at the company, Apple experienced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the tech industry, going from the brink of insolvency to becoming the world's most valuable business. Cotton's departure marked the end of an era for Apple, as she had been a key figure in the company's success.

As per an online obituary shared by her family, Cotton peacefully passed away on April 6. She is remembered as one of the most remarkable women in the field of public relations and marketing in the technology industry. Her family's statement pays tribute to her legacy and the significant impact she made in her profession throughout her career.

Who is Apple’s current PR leader?

Kristin Huguet Quayle presently serves as the vice president of communications at Apple, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. She joined Apple's Communications team in 2005 and has held various leadership roles, including the head of the Corporate PR team for seven years, with her most recent role being vice president.

