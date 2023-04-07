What is Fanfix and how to use it: Explained

In today's world, social media and content creation are two of the most desirable areas for Gen Z creators to make money off of and make a living. Social media usage is very high among Gen Z users, and most want to start a career in the industry.

According to a study by Adobe in 2022, almost 45% of Gen Z creators surveyed desire to make money from their work. The study says that 60% of the creators use TikTok to monetize their content. However, there is a strong possibility that TikTok might get banned in Western countries, and another social media giant, Meta, recently discontinued its monthly Reels Play bonus program. Fanfix has benefited from the fact that things are so complicated, as most users turned their attention to the Patreon competitor.

What is Fanfix?

Fanfix is a competitor to Patreon, targeting Gen Z creators. They create their accounts and set a paywall and post content behind it. People who want to see your content pay the fee to get behind the paywall. The paywall can be set between $5 to $50 per month, and the creator is free to choose how much they want to charge. It works just like Patreon; however, Fanfix doesn't allow any explicit content or nudity.

The application also offers different features, like one-to-one calls, personalized videos, and live streaming. Creators can see all the metrics by looking at the analytics tool provided within the application. They can benefit from these metrics by sharing them with brands for future collaborations or to check their current state of subscriber count, earnings, and such.

The company claims it has attracted over 10 million users and 3,000 creators. According to a report from TechCrunch, the company has paid out $11 million to creators so far, and the average annual income for active creators is $70,000. The company aims to increase the number to $50 million by the end of 2023. Fanfix takes a 20% commission fee, higher than Patreon's commissions ranging between $5 to $12.

"Fanfix is one in this space that's emerging as the leader in the clean Gen Z-first monetization space because our platform, very simply, has been the place where creators earn the most money. Creators generally are very happy with the commission fee because they know they're earning more money on our platform than elsewhere," co-founder Harry Gestetner told TechCrunch.

How to use Fanfix to make money while interacting with fans?

Like any other social media platform, you need to create your account first. Follow the steps below to start using Fanfix:

Go to the official website. Click Sign Up in the top right corner. Log in to your account. Tap any of the categories to find creators in related fields.

If you want to monetize your content, click the Apply to Create on Fanfix button on the main page. However, remember that "you need at least 10,000 followers across all your social media platforms to apply."

Other social media apps are taking precautions by changing policies and monetization ways. Meta, for example, recently halted its minting and selling feature ending its NFT support.

