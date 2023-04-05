What Time is Barcelona vs Real Madrid and How Can You Watch it with a VPN?

This Wednesday, April 5th, one of the greatest classics in world football is back. The Camp Nou will be the venue for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Football Club Barcelona and Real Madrid. The match will start at 9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time and 3:00 p.m. Time in New York. In Mexico, the match will be broadcast at 2:00 p.m., and in Argentina, at 4:00 p.m.

Carlo Ancelotti's team faces a complicated situation, as they need to make a comeback after losing in the first leg of the semifinals at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium due to an own goal by Eder Militao.

The match will be closely followed by football fans around the world, as both teams have a great rivalry and an exciting spectacle is always expected. The Blaugrana arrive with a slight advantage after winning the first leg 0-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, Ancelotti's team will not give up and will fight for a place in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona goes into the Clásico with the absence of four important players: Christensen, Pedri, De Jong, and Dembélé will not be available for the Catalan coach. But on the other hand, they will have Raphinha back, who did not play in Elche due to suspension. Xavi Hernández has called up the same players who won in the last LaLiga match with the only addition of the winger.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid arrives with only one absence, that of Mendy, and everything points to Nacho being the left-back at the Camp Nou. In the center of the defense, the presence of David Alaba or Rüdiger is uncertain due to the latter's discomfort. In front, Kroos and Camavinga will form the double pivot, with Modric in the playmaker role and Fede, Benzema, and Vini in the attacking line.

This Wednesday, the football world will be watching the Camp Nou to see who goes through to the Copa del Rey final.

