LanguageTool is now part of Learneo

LanguageTool, a writing service used by millions of users to spellcheck writing and grammar, has been acquired by Learneo.

LanguageTool offers multilingual grammar, style and spell checking on the web, as browser extensions and applications. The company, which is based in Germany, has created plugins for Office and also extensions for specific purposes, including email.

The base LanguageTool service is free, but individuals and businesses may sign-up for paid plans to gain access to some of the available add-ons, enhanced checks, larger text field options, and AI-powered services, including sentence rewriting.

Interested users may visit the LanguageTool website to type or paste text into the search field on the main webpage to have it checked out. The writing tools check spelling, grammar and punctuation, and display fixes for issues detected. There is also a paraphrase option available, which is powered by AI and limited for free users of the service. It works similarly to Deepl Write in this regard, but is older than the newcomer.

The press release provides little details on the acquisition and the future of LanguageTool. Learneo, which describes itself as a "platform of learning and productivity brands", was established in 2022 by Andrew Grauer, who co-founded EdTech unicorn Course Hero. One of the main goals of Learneo, which had "over 100 million active users and a combined revenue of more than $200 million across its six businesses", is to "develop and acquire productivity and learning technologies".

LearningTool will join the six existing brands CliffsNotes, Course Hero, LitCharts, QuillBot, Scribbr and Symbolab. Learneo explains that the acquisition is bolstering the company's suite of writing solutions and also "advancing the comapny's larger international expansion strategy". LanguageTool brings along with it its 60.000 paying subscribers and millions of free users.

Neither company provided information on the future of LanguageTool at the time, but judging from the previous brands integrated into Learneo, it looks as if LanguageTool services remain as is. There are synergies between the now seven services under Learneo's umbrella.

Learneo is targeting 50 million subscriptions per year by the end of 2030. Currently, it has surpassed 3 million subscriptions per year.

Now You: do you use LanguageTool for spelling and grammar checks?

