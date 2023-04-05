Disney Is in a Land War With the State of Florida
Recently, Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, ordered an investigation. He wanted to look at a recent move by Walt Disney World. Its special planning and tax district moved to maintain corporate power on all lands that house its theme parks.
DeSantis called the chief inspector general of Florida on Monday. He asked to check if Disney broke the law in association with its special district. He wanted to check if Disney broke the law by approving new rules that would undermine the governor’s takeover.
This takeover is viewed as a retaliation after Disney opposed the new law passed by DeSantis called ‘Don’t Say Gay.’ This bill limits free speech in private and public sectors. In early 2023, the Florida legislature had passed a bill that stripped the Reedy Creek Improvement District leadership. This special entity provided Disney complete control over the land that housed its parks.
DeSantis has spent most of the last year targeting Disney and other similar corporations. This is seen as the ideal preparation for DeSantis, as he is expected to stand for a 2024 presidential run. Earlier, DeSantis had also removed the special tax status for Disney after Disney appealed against the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. There has been a heated back and forth between DeSantis and Disney and the governor has used this as a part of his campaign. He called for an investigation after Bob Iger, Disney CEO, blasted Desantis’ administration and called his attacks anti-Florida and anti-business. This angered the governor, and this investigation seems like a retaliation to punish Disney.Advertisement
