Space Startup To Send a Rover to the Moon on Board a SpaceX Starship

Space Startup To Send a Rover to the Moon on Board a SpaceX Starship
Priyanka Monteiro
Apr 3, 2023
Misc
|
0

SpaceX wants to send a rover to the moon for some exploration.

 

Astrolabs is a space startup that has signed a contract with SpaceX. As per this contract, Astrolabs will send its rover to the moon as early as 2026. This will be on board the Starship rocket.

What Is the Rover?

Astrolabs developed the FLEX rover (Flexible Logistics and Exploration) as part of the 2200-lb payload to be delivered to the moon’s surface. This payload will be part of SpaceX’s massive super rocket and plans are expected to be executed in just about three years. Many are calling this plan ambitious as SpaceX has not yet launched its rocket into space even once.

What Is the Plan?

The plan is to get the rover as close to the south pole of the moon. As per Jaret Matthews, Astrolabs founder and CEO, the rover is optimized for the southern polar region as they believe that bulk of the activity will happen there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rideshare

Since the FLEX rover will be doing most of its work in the air, Astrolabs is ensuring the rover can navigate any future partners that will take care of the mission’s scientific activities. Astrolabs is planning to submit its proposal to NASA’s LTV (Lunar Terrain Vehicle) competition and see if it can become part of the Artemis missions that are scheduled for late 2020.

Stroller

In 2021, Astrolabs showed off a futuristic lunar rover that looked like an astronaut stroller. The prototype was successfully tested by legendary astronaut Chris Hadfield in the Californian desert. This shows Astrolabs’ ability to build rovers suited for space tech. However, before FLEX can go to the moon, SpaceX still has to prove the viability of its towering platform. Only time will tell when that will happen.

Advertisement

Related content

Excel has many different functions and formulas to help you handle things easier and today, we will show you how to use VLOOKUP in Excel!

How to use VLOOKUP function in Excel?
If you ever asked yourself, "what kind of phone do I have?" but couldn't find an answer, check this guide out to see how to detect it!

What kind of phone do I have: How to identify?
emuos retro games

Explanation for the huge Windows 11 drop on Steam in March 2023
Write a sample essay using ChatGPT

How to Use ChatGPT to Write an Essay: A Step-by-Step Guide
Automating Your Rental Home: A Renter's Guide to Smart Home Upgrades

Automating Your Rental Home: A Renter's Guide to Smart Home Upgrades
Job Scams Powered by ChatGPT Could Try to Rob You

How to Protect yourself from Job Scams Powered by ChatGPT trying to Rob You

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved