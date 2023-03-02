How to watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch and ISS docking

NASA and SpaceX launched the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, March 2, 12:34 a.m. ET. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon spacecraft Endeavour from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is Dragon's sixth operational human spaceflight mission from the Launch Complex already. Falcon 9's first stage landed securely on the droneship.

The mission was originally scheduled for a launch on Monday, but the launch had to be postponed because of last minute hardware issues. Weather conditions on Tuesday were not optimal, which is why NASA selected the early mornings of March 2 as the new launch time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specific Dragon spacecraft used has previously flown the missions Demo-2, Crew-2, and Axiom Space’s Ax-1 to and from the space station.

The crew of four will "conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as life and physical sciences to advanced materials, technology development, in-space production applications, and even student-led research".

How to watch NASA's Crew-6 mission launch

If you have missed SpaceX's Crew-6 launch, you may rewatch it in its entirety below. SpaceX uploaded a recording of the launch to YouTube. The video below has a playtime of 1:35 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 20 hours, on March 3, 5:30, SpaceX will live broadcast the approach and docking of the spacecraft. Check out SpaceX's website for a live feed.

Launch day coverage is also available on the NASA website. NASA will hold a postlaunch news conference from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and broadcast the event live on NASA TV and its website.

NASA expects Crew-6 to dock at the space station at approximately 1:17 a.m. EST on Friday, March 3. The organization plans to resume live coverages on NASA TV at 11:30 p.m. EST on March 2. The spacecraft docking, hatch opening and welcome ceremony will be broadcast live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coverage of the event is also available on the official NASA blog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name How to watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch and ISS docking Description Find out how to watch and rewatch NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch, approach to the ISS and docking. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement