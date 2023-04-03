The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE or the Fan Edition makes a comeback this year to offer users a great mid-budget phone. While the phone didn’t get too much attention the first time around, there’s a reason Samsung wants to relaunch.

Unlike earlier mid-budget phones Samsung introduced, this one is going to make a comeback to make an impression. The phone is going to be powered by the Exynos 2200 processor offering complete value for money to users. It’s also going to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip giving it a speed boost. The phone will also feature a 50 MP main camera, which will allow you to capture some high-quality images. The camera on the front and the back are the same as a standard S23 model. The phone will be available in 2 options - 128GB and 256 GB.

While it’s not confirmed, it comes with either 6GB or 8 GB RAM, depending on the storage capacity you choose, and a 4,500mAh capacity battery. The battery is the same as the previous 2022 version of the Fan Edition.

Release Date

The best thing about an FE phone is that it will resemble the actual flagship phone as much as possible while still staying within budget. This means you get a phone that’s as close to the top-of-the-line product at an affordable price.

The phone won’t have the same features, and one will need to compromise a little with the FE version, but it’s also true that the phone will be a good cheaper version. The release window is the fourth quarter of 2023.

