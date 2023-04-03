Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped To Arrive Before the End of 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped To Arrive Before the End of 2023
Priyanka Monteiro
Apr 3, 2023
Updated • Apr 3, 2023
Google Android
|
0

The  Samsung Galaxy S22 FE or the Fan Edition makes a comeback this year to offer users a great mid-budget phone. While the phone didn’t get too much attention the first time around, there’s a reason Samsung wants to relaunch.

Unlike earlier mid-budget phones Samsung introduced, this one is going to make a comeback to make an impression. The phone is going to be powered by the Exynos 2200 processor offering complete value for money to users. It’s also going to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip giving it a speed boost. The phone will also feature a 50 MP main camera, which will allow you to capture some high-quality images. The camera on the front and the back are the same as a standard S23 model. The phone will be available in 2 options - 128GB and 256 GB.

While it’s not confirmed, it comes with either 6GB or 8 GB RAM, depending on the storage capacity you choose, and a 4,500mAh capacity battery. The battery is the same as the previous 2022 version of the Fan Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Release Date

The best thing about an FE phone is that it will resemble the actual flagship phone as much as possible while still staying within budget. This means you get a phone that’s as close to the top-of-the-line product at an affordable price. 

The phone won’t have the same features, and one will need to compromise a little with the FE version, but it’s also true that the phone will be a good cheaper version. The release window is the fourth quarter of 2023.

Advertisement

Related content

How To Organize Your Home Screen on Android

How To Organize Your Home Screen on Android

Android 13's upcoming Enhanced Pin Privacy feature explained

Best Android emulators for PC and Mac

Never miss a birthday wish, thanks to Google
Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low

Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low

Google Pixel Privacy nightmare: redacted or cropped screenshots may be recovered (partially)

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved