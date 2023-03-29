Apple has designed 21 new unique emojis only available for iPhones with iOS 16.4

It looks like Apple has been hard at work trying to be as creative as possible. It’s introducing 21 new emojis (yes, that’s the plural, and I’m sticking to it) to iPhones with iOS 16.4. Among the collection, you’ll see the pink heart, which is something that’s been noticeably absent since it first appeared on other devices in 2016.

There are also some other interesting choices for iPhone. Animal lovers can enjoy the donkey, moose, goose, and what looks like a jellyfish. They’ve added some pushing hands of various colors, although what they’re meant to be for is beyond me. Do you use them when you want to give someone a push for motivation, or off a cliff?

Other new symbols include angel wings, maracas, a few vegetables, and musical instruments. Only one face appears this time, and it’s a shaking one. Perhaps someone shocks you with a statement so much that you’ll use that one. I don’t know, I usually stick to the generic emojis on my phone.

Emojipedia recently approved these new emojis, which is apparently where you go if you have a new set of symbols that you want to make official for various platforms. It makes me wonder if I can do the same thing if I’m currently obsessed with Diablo IV and would like some icons related to the game, as we do on Discord.

