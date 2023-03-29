Meet the 21 Emojis now available for iPhones
Apple has designed 21 new unique emojis only available for iPhones with iOS 16.4
It looks like Apple has been hard at work trying to be as creative as possible. It’s introducing 21 new emojis (yes, that’s the plural, and I’m sticking to it) to iPhones with iOS 16.4. Among the collection, you’ll see the pink heart, which is something that’s been noticeably absent since it first appeared on other devices in 2016.
There are also some other interesting choices for iPhone. Animal lovers can enjoy the donkey, moose, goose, and what looks like a jellyfish. They’ve added some pushing hands of various colors, although what they’re meant to be for is beyond me. Do you use them when you want to give someone a push for motivation, or off a cliff?
Other new symbols include angel wings, maracas, a few vegetables, and musical instruments. Only one face appears this time, and it’s a shaking one. Perhaps someone shocks you with a statement so much that you’ll use that one. I don’t know, I usually stick to the generic emojis on my phone.
Emojipedia recently approved these new emojis, which is apparently where you go if you have a new set of symbols that you want to make official for various platforms. It makes me wonder if I can do the same thing if I’m currently obsessed with Diablo IV and would like some icons related to the game, as we do on Discord.Advertisement
Comments
Oh wow! A moose. Just what I needed. This article has inspired me to get busy deleting emojis. I have been far too lax.
A moose is a great addition. No wonder Android is 2nd rate, they don’t have a moose.
I have written two comments here and they has dissapeared with nonsense. How annoying! :[
Yawn, yawn, yawn. iOS has now reached it’s peak.
I have been waiting several hours to see if my two comments had been published but they have been not. I don’t understand how can be blocked and censored two non offensive at all comments about single emojis. If an author dislikes some comments please just trimm the part of the comment that it’s not accepted, however the fact or deleting comments because you dislike the commenter… please, guys, this is unacceptable! So I won’t read neither comment another Shaun’s article so far. This is the third time that I have problems commenting Shaun’s articles and I have done with this attitude. Thanks for nothing.