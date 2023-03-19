What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?
Zakhi Mgutshini
Mar 19, 2023
Updated • Mar 19, 2023
Apps, Browsers
|
1

App and browser control is a part of Windows Security settings that works by preventing and managing tools to safeguard your PC from malicious apps and websites. It works by monitoring your PC and combining tools that have reputation-based protection and phishing protection. 

What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

Definition of App and Browser Control

Considering the first app and browser control was introduced with the Windows 10 update in 2017. It has since become a part of Windows 11 security as well. It comes as an in-built Windows antivirus program and offers three unique sections that work in protecting your computer. These are the sections: 

1. Smart App Control

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart app control works by protecting from security breaches by blocking all untrustworthy apps and malicious activity. This is a very important function for third-party malicious apps that cause your device to be slow because of the additional baggage. 

You can manage your smart app control by clicking on the smart app control settings link-  then you get three options to pick from which are On, Evaluation, and Off. Smart App Control when On quickly blocks any malicious activity.  The evaluation stage quietly monitors any threats coming up with ways of protecting without interference with the system. The off state which is often by default could have been turned off manually or be because the optional diagnostic data is turned off. 

2. Reputation-Based Protection

Reputation-based protection works by relying on the reputation of the website within Microsoft's index. To access reputation-based protection settings go to the app and browser control. Toggle on the check apps and files button then your settings will be turned on. Click yes to confirm your settings. 

3. Exploit Protection

Exploit protection guards your PC against malware that affects your pc. Microsoft exploit protection is always running. You can manage the exploit protection settings by clicking on the settings link.

The exploit protection feature comes in a granular format detail on Microsoft learn, and the guide gives a more technical rundown of the whole function and how it works.

How to Get App and Browser Control on a Windows PC

Considering that app and browser control on a Windows PC came with the Windows 10 update as part of Windows security, the app has become a critical component and comes in-built. While windows security provides your PC with overall cyber security using various tools combined. The browser and app control on the other hand focuses on any malicious apps and websites specifically.

Windows security is a very important part of your Windows PC. Other important features include family options or virus and threat protection, which are just as crucial as your app and browser control. Always ensure you don't neglect any features and learn about them as well. 

Advertisement

Related content

Peter Ma, a Talented Student Uses AI to look for aliens

Peter Ma, a Talented Student Uses AI to look for aliens

How to Use ChatGPT to Make a Resume
Brain Racers Utilizes AI to Personalize Learning Experience for Students

Brain Racers Utilizes AI to Personalize Learning Experience for Students
TikTok Introduces Refresh Button to Help Users Diversify their Feeds

TikTok Introduces Refresh Button to Help Users Diversify their Feeds
OpenAI revealed GPT-4 and made it available through ChatGPT Plus. Now, the company launched the service in one of the target countries.

Next stop: ChatGPT Plus reaches target country
US Government Demands ByteDance to Divest from TikTok Over National Security Concerns

US Government Demands ByteDance to Divest from TikTok Over National Security Concerns

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on March 19, 2023 at 4:55 pm
    Reply

    It’s spyware that reports all your web activity as well as the name and size and purpose of every file on your PC to M$.

    That said, it’s actually quite usefull for the masses of ignorant PC users who don’t know the difference between a ini and dll file.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved