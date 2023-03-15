Time to Patch: Microsoft released security patch for actively exploited issue

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 15, 2023
Windows Updates
|
0

Microsoft released security updates for Windows yesterday on the March 2023 Patch Day. Among the patched security updates, several of which are rated critical by Microsoft, is a security issue that is exploited actively in the wild.

The issue was reported by Google's Threat Analysis Group. The threat actor used "an unpatched security bypass in Microsoft's SmartScreen security feature" to push the Magniber ransomware on user systems.

Google describes the attack in detail, stating that the attackers use "MSI files signed with an invalid but specially crafted Authenticode signature". While the signature is not valid, it causes a SmartScreen error that "results in bypassing the security warning dialog" that is usually displayed to Windows users when untrusted files with a Mark-of-the-Web are executed on the device.

More than 100,000 downloads of malicious MSI files have been observed by Google since January 2023. More than 80% of these downloads happened in Europe, a "notable divergence from Magniber's typical targeting", which is aimed at South East Asia. Google notes that Chrome browser's Safe Browsing protection has displayed warnings about the download to more than 90% of affected users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attackers used a previous SmartScreen bypass last year to attack Windows devices. Security researchers from HP Threat Research and 0Patch provided an analysis of the issue. 0Patch noted that the malicious files had invalid signatures, and that these files should never have been trusted by Windows. The malformed nature of the signature exploited the bug in SmartScreen, which led to Windows trusting the malicious file without showing a warning to the user on execution.

Microsoft released a patch in September, targeted under CVE-2022-44698, and rated the issue as moderate. This initial patch did not address the root cause of the security issue, but addressed only the particular method used by attacks at the time. Google says in its conclusion that "the root cause behind the SmartScreen security bypass was not addressed" and that this allowed the attackers to "quickly identify a variant of the original bug", which they now use in attacks.

Microsoft tracks the new security issue as CVE-2023-24880 and has rates it as a moderate threat. It remains to be seen if the second security patch released by Microsoft plugs the entire SmartScreen bug, or if in a month or two, another variant emerges that is exploiting yet another way to bypass SmartScreen on Windows.

Google offers detailed information of the attack on its blog.

Closing Words

Windows 10 and 11, as well as Windows Server administrators, may install the March 2023 security updates to patch the issue.

Summary
Time to Patch: Microsoft released security patch for actively exploited issue
Article Name
Time to Patch: Microsoft released security patch for actively exploited issue
Description
Microsoft released a security patch for a Windows SmartScreen bypass security issue that is exploited actively in the wild.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11

Microsoft Windows Security Updates March 2023: What you need to know before installation
windows security updates february 2023

A Serious Security Risk: Three Zero-Day Vulnerabilities You Need to Patch Now!
windows security updates february 2023

Microsoft Windows Security Updates February 2023: All the details before you install it
Is This the End of the Windows 10 Era

Windows 10 KB5019275 preview update fixes hangs and other issues
windows updates january 2023

Microsoft Windows Security Updates January 2023 overview
microsoft windows security updates december 2022

Microsoft Windows Security Updates December 2022 overview

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved